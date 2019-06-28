Cricket World Cup 2019

Amit Shah moves J&K reservation bill in LS, urges for extention of Prez's rule

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 28, 2019, 12:47 pm IST
Updated Jun 28, 2019, 12:47 pm IST
Amit Shah said, 'This bill is not to please anyone but for those living near the International Border.'
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday moved the Jammu and Kashmir reservation bill in the Lok Sabha. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday moved the Jammu and Kashmir reservation bill in the Lok Sabha.

While tabling the bill in the house, Shah said, "This bill is not to please anyone but for those living near the International Border."

 

Shah proposed for the extension of President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir by six months. In the view of Ramzan and Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir preparations are underway to hold Assembly elections by the end of this year, he said.

"We are monitoring the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Construction of bunkers in border areas will be done within time limit set by the former home minister Rajnath Singh Ji. Life of every individual is important to us," Shah further said.

A Bill which proposes to give reservation in government jobs and educational institutions to those living within 10 km of the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir and bring them under the ambit of reservation at par with persons living in areas adjoining the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 had been cleared by the Union Cabinet under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 12.

The Bill will replace the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019, which was cleared by President Ram Nath Kovind on February 28.

In its statement of purpose, the Bill states that due to the existing instability, people living in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir are often forced to move out of their homes and move to safer places, which impacts their education.

In order to bring them into the mainstream, it was felt justifiable to extend the reservation benefits to these people.

The Bill would allow the youths of Jammu and Kashmir who are from economically weaker sections belonging to any religion or caste to aim for the government jobs.

