search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

RSS gives free hand to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in 2019 polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMITA VERMA
Published Jun 28, 2018, 5:56 am IST
Updated Jun 28, 2018, 5:56 am IST
The chief minister held a series of meetings with RSS leaders in Delhi and then in Lucknow on Tuesday.
Yogi Adityanath (Photo: ANI)
 Yogi Adityanath (Photo: ANI)

Lucknow: Setting to rest all speculations about a possible change in leadership in Uttar Pradesh, the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS)  has entrusted the responsibility of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The move has made Yogi Adityanath emerge stronger in UP and has also deflated the intentions of his detractors.

 

The chief minister held a series of meetings with RSS leaders in Delhi and then in Lucknow on Tuesday. 

In Delhi, Mr Adityanath first met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and his deputy Bhaiyya Ji Joshi and then returned to Lucknow for another round of meeting with Dattatraya Hosbale, the RSS's pointsperson in BJP. 

Tags: rashtriya swayamsewak sangh, adityanath, rss leaders
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Truecaller bids goodbye to Windows 10 Mobile

The decision has been taken in lieu of discarded support from Windows Mobile’s developers and Microsoft itself. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Galaxy Note 9 to be made official on August 9, confirms Samsung

There could be a possibility that Samsung is housing certain tricks up its sleeves for this year’s Galaxy Note device which will primarily involve the S Pen.
 

Vivo beats Apple at its own game, unveils 10x safer 3D facial recognition

Vivo says that their system can detect faces securely from up to a distance of 3 metres.
 

Not every person will be okay with it: Kiara opens up on orgasm scene in Lust Stories

Kiara Advani in a stills from ‘Lust Stories.’
 

LEAKED: Google Pixel 3/ Pixel 3 XL 5K 3D renders confirm notched-display

Maybe Google could be implementing a 3D facial recognition system with the help of two camera sensors.
 

Pet rabbits less afraid of people because their brains have shrunk

Results showed that domestication has had a major effect, with the amygdala, the area that senses fear, smaller in domestic rabbits. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Coalition government to last full term: R V Deshpande

R V Deshpande.

No threat to govt: Dr G Parameshwar

Dr G Parameshwar.

Won’t stir Lingayat pot if made Council Chairman: Basavaraj Horatti

Basavaraj Horatti.

Deve Gowda rejects Siddaramaiah's 'supplementary budget' suggestion

JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda with former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah. (Photo: File/PTI)

Door closed for Nitish Kumar's re-entry in grand alliance: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi Yadav also rubbished suggestions by Congress leaders that Kumar's return to ‘mahagathbandhan’ could be considered if he chose to snap ties with BJP. (Photo: File/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham