RSS gives free hand to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in 2019 polls

Lucknow: Setting to rest all speculations about a possible change in leadership in Uttar Pradesh, the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) has entrusted the responsibility of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The move has made Yogi Adityanath emerge stronger in UP and has also deflated the intentions of his detractors.

The chief minister held a series of meetings with RSS leaders in Delhi and then in Lucknow on Tuesday.

In Delhi, Mr Adityanath first met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and his deputy Bhaiyya Ji Joshi and then returned to Lucknow for another round of meeting with Dattatraya Hosbale, the RSS's pointsperson in BJP.