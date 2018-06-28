search on deccanchronicle.com
D Srinivas likely to be sacked from TRS

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Jun 28, 2018, 1:35 am IST
Updated Jun 28, 2018, 1:35 am IST
Hyderabad: In significant, fast-moving political developments, the TRS is preparing to expel its senior leader and MP D. Srinivas from the party. 

Nizamabad district (old) MLAs, MLCs and other leaders met at TRS MP K. Kavitha’s residence in Nizamabad on Wednesday and passed a resolution requesting the TRS chief and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to remove Mr Srinivas from primary membership of the party and take disciplinary action against him for his anti-party activities. They sent the resolution to Mr Rao who at the last minute cancelled his appointment with Mr Srinivas. Ms Kavitha, the daughter of the CM, speaking to the media in Nizamabad, alleged that Mr Srinivas is encouraging TRS workers and leaders to join other parties. She said that Mr Srinivas did nothing for the party and his existence in the party or exit maked no difference. 

 

TRS leaders alleged that Mr Srinivas met All India Congress Committee (AICC) leaders in Delhi and is preparing to join the Congress. 

