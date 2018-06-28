Congress to back Mamata Banerjee’s candidate for Rajya Sabha post

New Delhi: The election for Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson promises to be a thriller, with the Congress deciding in principle to back a candidate from any other Opposition party to keep the BJP out, unlike during the presidential election last year when it had insisted on having its own candidate Meira Kumar to represent the Opposition.

Sources said Trinamul leader Sukhendu Shekhar Roy had emerged as the frontrunner with his party chief Mamata Banerjee pushing strongly for him. Ms Banerjee has been lobbying for her candidate with all Opposition parties, including even fence-sitters like the Biju Janata Dal, that has the crucial numbers to tilt the polls. Sources said that a senior Trinamul leader had been in touch with a bureaucrat known to be very close to Odisha CM and BJD chief Navin Patnaik to seek his support. The BJD, which has nine MPs, might decide to remain equidistant from both the BJP and the Congress and abstain, bringing down the winning mark in the election.

The Trinamul chief has also sought support for her candidate from four Opposition CMs — AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal, CPM’s Pinarayi Vijayan, TD’s N. Chandrababu Naidu and JD-S’ H.D. Kumarawamy — when they met at the Niti Aayog meeting. She has also been in touch with TRS chief and CM K. Chandrasekar Rao.