AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu may vacate Kuppam seat for son

Hyderabad: AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is likely to shift from Kuppam for the next Assembly elections to make way for his son and minister Nara Lokesh to contest from his traditional seat in Chittoor district.

Kuppam is a TD stronghold from where Mr Naidu has won six elections.

There was confusion in the TD ranks over whether Mr Lokesh, who is a Legislative Council member, would contest the elections. The minister clarified matters on Tuesday saying: “I will contest in the next Assembly elections and it is certain.” He said that the party leadership would decide from where he would contest.

TD sources said Mr Lokesh was likely to contest from Kuppam, a strong seat for the party, which would leave him free to campaign in the rest of the state. Mr Lokesh is looking after Kuppam affairs since long and, like his father knows almost everyone in the constituency.

Sources said it was important for Mr Lokesh to win his first election. “Kuppam is the safest constituency and Lokesh will continue his father’s legacy,” said a senior TD leader.

A party leader said Mr Lokesh would be tied down if he was allotted any other constituency, leaving him with little time to campaign elsewhere. Mr Naidu can contest from anywhere, he said.

Sources said the party was searching for a safe constituency in Krishna or Guntur district for Mr Naidu. Both districts have TD strongholds, and the legislators are ready to vacate their seat for Mr Naidu.