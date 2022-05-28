Kishan Reddy asks KCR to change himself before changing India

HYDERABAD: Union minister and senior BJP leader G. Kishan Reddy on Friday advised Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to first ensure qualitative improvement in his own attitude towards governance and responsibilities before embarking on attempts to create ‘sensations, earthquakes, or tsunamis’ at the national level.

Kishan Reddy, speaking to reporters at the BJP state party headquarters in the city, said the Chief Minister, who never visited the Secretariat but ordered its demolition, whose only goal appeared to be criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, would do well to look within first, before delivering homilies to others. The BJP leader said while Modi worked for the nation 18 hours a day, Chandrashekar Rao worked barely for 18 hours a month, and no one knew if he was in his farmhouse, or at Pragathi Bhavan as he was inaccessible to people.

Kishan Reddy said, “The state is being run by the Kalvakuntla family which takes all decisions about Telangana around the kitchen table in Pragathi Bhavan. I will say with confidence that when BJP leaders complete their terms, or step aside, their kith and kin do not take their place. I challenge KCR to declare that his family will not step into his shoes.”

The Chief Minister should know that people in the state were watching him and his family closely, and he should realise that it was the people who would ultimately take the decisions. “There will be a qualitative change for sure. It will be in Telangana. The Chief Minister can say all he wants to say and that he will drive Modi away from the country, or throw the BJP into the Bay of Bengal. But it will be the BJP that will come to power when the elections are held in the state,” he said.

“The Kalvakuntla family,” he said, “appears to fear speaking the truth like King Vikramaditya in the legendary stories in which the king is warned that his head will explode into a thousand pieces if he speaks the truth. The family fears speaking the truth about the state will destroy it. That is the reason why they have chosen to spread lies about the Prime Minister and the BJP claiming that the Centre did nothing for Telangana all these years.”

He said whether it was national highways, railway lines, or for construction of Kaleshwaram project, the loans the state received from government-owned entities, all were part of Central contributions to the state. “The regional ring road project, is it not a Central contribution to the state?” he asked.