Nation Politics 28 May 2022 Kishan Reddy asks KC ...
Nation, Politics

Kishan Reddy asks KCR to change himself before changing India

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published May 28, 2022, 1:10 am IST
Updated May 28, 2022, 6:40 am IST
Kishan said while Modi worked for the nation 18 hours a day, Chandrashekar Rao worked barely for 18 hours a month
Kishan Reddy (DC Image)
 Kishan Reddy (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: Union minister and senior BJP leader G. Kishan Reddy on Friday advised Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to first ensure qualitative improvement in his own attitude towards governance and responsibilities before embarking on attempts to create ‘sensations, earthquakes, or tsunamis’ at the national level.

Kishan Reddy, speaking to reporters at the BJP state party headquarters in the city, said the Chief Minister, who never visited the Secretariat but ordered its demolition, whose only goal appeared to be criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, would do well to look within first, before delivering homilies to others. The BJP leader said while Modi worked for the nation 18 hours a day, Chandrashekar Rao worked barely for 18 hours a month, and no one knew if he was in his farmhouse, or at Pragathi Bhavan as he was inaccessible to people.

 

Kishan Reddy said, “The state is being run by the Kalvakuntla family which takes all decisions about Telangana around the kitchen table in Pragathi Bhavan. I will say with confidence that when BJP leaders complete their terms, or step aside, their kith and kin do not take their place. I challenge KCR to declare that his family will not step into his shoes.”

The Chief Minister should know that people in the state were watching him and his family closely, and he should realise that it was the people who would ultimately take the decisions. “There will be a qualitative change for sure. It will be in Telangana. The Chief Minister can say all he wants to say and that he will drive Modi away from the country, or throw the BJP into the Bay of Bengal. But it will be the BJP that will come to power when the elections are held in the state,” he said.

 

“The Kalvakuntla family,” he said, “appears to fear speaking the truth like King Vikramaditya in the legendary stories in which the king is warned that his head will explode into a thousand pieces if he speaks the truth. The family fears speaking the truth about the state will destroy it. That is the reason why they have chosen to spread lies about the Prime Minister and the BJP claiming that the Centre did nothing for Telangana all these years.”

He said whether it was national highways, railway lines, or for construction of Kaleshwaram project, the loans the state received from government-owned entities, all were part of Central contributions to the state. “The regional ring road project, is it not a Central contribution to the state?” he asked.

 

...
Tags: sensations tsunamis at national level, kalvakuntla family
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 28 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

TDP leader and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu addresses the gatherung on the opening day of Mahanadu in Ongole. (C.Narayana Rao/DC)

Naidu says he served food to get ISB to Hyderabad

Rubaiya Sayeed (Facebook)

Rubaiya Sayeed summoned as witness in 1989 abduction case

Indian Army personnel gather at the site after a vehicle carrying 26 jawans fell in the Shyok river, at the Turtuk area in Ladakh. At least 7 jawans were killed while 19 others sustained injuries in the accident, according to officials. (PTI)

Seven Army jawans killed, 19 injured in road mishap

Konaseema district superintendent of police K.S.S.V. Subba Reddy indicated that internet services may not be restored for another two days. (Representational Image/ DC)

Internet ban after Konaseema arson to continue



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

PM Modi calls for end to family rule

Prime minister Narendra Modi at the graduation ceremony of the Post Graduate Programme in Management class of 2022 at the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad. (Photo by arrangement)

Big vaccine drive, self-reliance mark 8 years of Modi government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Chhattisgarh: Baghel hints at probing AgustaWestland chopper deal

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel (Twitter)

Kapil Sibal quits Congress, SP backs him for Rajya Sabha seat

Former Congress leader Kapil Sibal with Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav as he files his nomination papers for Rajya Sabha with the latter's support, at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow. Also seen is Sibal's wife Promila Sibal (L). (PTI/Nand Kumar)

Stalin marks DMK govt's 1st anniversary with bus travel, public welfare announcements

Travelling in bus number 29 C on Radhakrishnan Salai, Stalin especially spoke to the women passengers and enquired about the free travel facility for them.(Twitter/@mkstalin)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->