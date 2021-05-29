Nation Politics 28 May 2021 Telangana opposes &l ...
Nation, Politics

Telangana opposes ‘backdoor GST’ on alcohol raw material

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 29, 2021, 12:48 am IST
Updated May 29, 2021, 12:48 am IST
Telangana has strongly opposed the Centre's attempt to impose 'backdoor GST' on liquor in the name of 'extra neutral alcohol' or ENA
Finance minister T. Harish Rao participated in the GST Council meeting chaired by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman through video conferencing on Friday. (Photo: Facebook @TrsHarish)
 Finance minister T. Harish Rao participated in the GST Council meeting chaired by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman through video conferencing on Friday. (Photo: Facebook @TrsHarish)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana state government has strongly opposed the Centre's attempt to impose 'backdoor GST' on liquor in the name of 'extra neutral alcohol' or ENA.

Finance minister T. Harish Rao who participated in the GST Council meeting chaired by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman through video conferencing on Friday, raised strong objection over Centre's proposal of including under GST alcohol's single most crucial and expensive raw material — extra neutral alcohol or ENA — the ingredient that is distilled.

 

ENA accounts for nearly 35 per cent of the total liquor production cost. Harish Rao questioned what the states would get if the Centre took 35 per cent of liquor cost under GST. He said the Centre's move was nothing but imposing GST on liquor through 'backdoor methods'.

Harish Rao also sought waiver of GST on medicines and equipment being used for Covid-19 treatment and said if waiver was not possible, the Centre should at least consider reduction of GST from 12 per cent to 5 per cent. He also demanded an increase in FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management) limit from 3 per cent to 5 per cent to enable the state government to borrow more to tide over Covid-19 financial crisis.

 

Liquor and petroleum products were kept out of the ambit of GST when it was enforced in the country in June 2017 following severe concern expressed by states over losing of their own tax revenue, if they are brought under GST.
But the Centre now proposes to impose GST on ENA, which was strongly opposed by Harish Rao.

Harish Rao said states were already losing Rs 1.64 lakh crore to the Centre due to imposition of cess, surcharge on fuel and Telangana state was losing Rs 3,429 crore to the Centre every year.

He demanded that the Centre withdraw the proposal to include ENA under GST permanently as states the will suffer huge losses if it is imposed.
Harish Rao brought to the notice of the Council that Telangana was one of the states getting lowest GST compensation from the Centre. He said Telangana received Rs 2,638 crore IGST funds last year. He demanded immediate release of Rs 218 crore IGST to the state.

 

He also urged the Centre to include Telangana in the GST Group of Ministers (GoM) to recommend better valuation of services of casinos, online gaming portal and race courses for levying GST since the state has race courses.

...
Tags: backdoor gst on liquor, extra neutral alcohol or ena, finance minister t. harish rao, union finance minister nirmala sitharaman, gst alcohol's single, gst on liquor, waiver of gst on medicines, covid-19 financial crisis, gst on ena
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 29 May 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines. (PTI Photo)

Vaccine, COVID-19 important part of discussions in the US: Jaishankar

A doctor checks a Black Fungus infected patient, at ENT Hospital in Hyderabad, May 26,2021. (PTI Photo)

Over 1,000 black fungus patients in Hyderabad hospitals

From being in influential positions and calling the shots at varying levels, they are today unsure about their political future given the raw deal they are getting from their new party. (ANI | Twitter)

TDP ‘leaders’ in BJP worry about their political future

Kamalakar inaugurated a special vaccination drive on the premises of Women's Hostel in Karimnagar. (Photo: Twitter@GKamalakarTRS)

Emergency workers being vaccinated on priority, says Gangula Kamalakar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Modi seeking immediate intervention in Lakshadweep

Mr Gandhi also said in his letter that the administrator's attempt to undermine the islands' ecological sanctity is evident in the draft Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation. (DC)

Central team in West Bengal for review

The Trinamul Congress supremo also asked the BJP not to create unrest and accept the fact that it had lost the election. — PTI

2 BJP MPs skip MLA oath despite win; Suvendu Adhikari likely to be Oppn leader

Nishith Pramanik is an MP of Coochbehar in North Bengal, Jagannath Sarkar is an MP of Ranaghat in Nadia.

Graffiti artist among 20 arrested over anti- Israel protests in J&K

J&K Police is keeping a very close watch on elements who are attempting to leverage the unfortunate situation in Palestine to disturb public peace and order in the Kashmir Valley. — PTI file photo

AIMIM wins 7 seats in Ahmedabad civic body on Gujarat poll debut

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi addressing the public in Godhra, Gujarat. (Image: Twitter/@aimim_national)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham