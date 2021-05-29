Nation Politics 28 May 2021 TDP ‘leaders&r ...
TDP ‘leaders’ in BJP worry about their political future

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 29, 2021, 2:20 am IST
Updated May 29, 2021, 7:38 am IST
Among the disgruntled lot are former Rajya Sabha member Garikapati Mohan Rao and ex ministers Motkupalli Narasimhulu and Enugala Peddi Reddy
From being in influential positions and calling the shots at varying levels, they are today unsure about their political future given the raw deal they are getting from their new party. (ANI | Twitter)
Hyderabad: Senior leaders from the Telugu Desam who switched loyalties and joined the BJP are a worried lot. From being in influential positions and calling the shots at varying levels, they are today unsure about their political future given the raw deal they are getting from their new party.

Among the disgruntled lot are former Rajya Sabha member Garikapati Mohan Rao and former ministers Motkupalli Narasimhulu and Enugala Peddi Reddy.
It is believed that they are dissatisfied with the party’s central and state leadership as neither is making use of their experience and clout even as the general elections are due in less than two years’ time. Each has been discussing this sense of uncertainty with their respective followers and well-wishers, particularly because they could play a big role in the BJP’s bid to come to power in Telangana state.

 

In a recent development, Peddi Reddy expressed resentment at the feelers sent to former minister from TRS, Etala Rajendar, who was sacked from the state Cabinet for his alleged involvement in land-grabbing. Reddy, a two-time MLA from the constituency, is unhappy not only because Rajendar is ‘tainted’ but also because they both belong to Huzurabad Assembly constituency and elections could lead to a showdown between the two. He felt dejected that he was not even invited for the meeting some BJP leaders had with Rajendar.

Mohan Rao joined the party after the Lok Sabha elections but has not been given any position. He feels let down that his services are not being recognised. He expected the party ticket for the Huzurnagar Assembly byelections. Similar is the case with Kadari Anjaiah, who expected nomination for the Nagarjunasagar byelection. Neither was considered.

 

Six-time legislator Narasimhulu is also unhappy that the BJP has not been recognising his immense utility value. He expected a role at the national level but those hopes were dashed. His followers assert that his ideas and strategies could come in handy when the BJP launches an all-out attack against TRS boss, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Like others from TD who joined BJP expecting a bright political future, even he feels suffocated and is worried about his political future.

