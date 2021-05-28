Nation Politics 28 May 2021 Rahul Gandhi writes ...
Nation, Politics

Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Modi seeking immediate intervention in Lakshadweep

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 28, 2021, 8:55 am IST
Updated May 28, 2021, 9:02 am IST
Since taking over as Lakshadweep’s administrator, Patel has been making changes in local administration, sparking a countrywide outcry
Mr Gandhi also said in his letter that the administrator's attempt to undermine the islands' ecological sanctity is evident in the draft Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation. (DC)
 Mr Gandhi also said in his letter that the administrator's attempt to undermine the islands' ecological sanctity is evident in the draft Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation. (DC)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his urgent intervention in Lakshwadeep. He demanded that “anti people policies” being announced by the Lakshwadeep administrator, Praful Khoda Patel, be withdrawn. Mr Gandhi also claimed that the dilution in quarantine rules by Mr Patel in Lakshadweep has led to a "lethal spike in Covid cases".

Mr Patel, a former MLA of Gujarat who served as a minister of state for home under Narendra Modi's chief ministership in Gujarat, was made administrator of the country’s smallest Union Territory in December 2020 after the death of Dineshwar Sharma, the then administrator of the island. He is being blamed for the Covid-19 surge in Lakshadweep and is accused of creating social tension in Lakshadweep where Muslims form nearly 97 per cent of the population and most are Scheduled Tribes.  

 

Mr Gandhi, in his letter to the Prime Minister, has said that the "administration demolished structures used by the fisherfolk, fired contractual workers in various government departments". Calling the moves "draconian", Mr Gandhi said these "regulations penalise dissent and undermine grassroots democracy".

Since taking over as Lakshadweep’s administrator last year, Mr Patel has been making changes in the local administration, sparking a countrywide outcry. His new rules, which he says are “reforms”, include implementing the anti-social Activities Regulation bill, 2021, or the Goonda Act in the island territory where the crime rate is already very low. 

 

Mr Gandhi also said in his letter that the administrator's attempt to undermine the islands' ecological sanctity is evident in the draft Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation.

"Livelihood, security and sustainable development are being sacrificed for commercial gains... Under the guise of development and maintaining law and order in a low crime union territory, the draconian regulations penalise dissent and undermine grassroots democracy," his letter said.

The administrator has also taken over the control of the local administrative powers of the elected Zilla panchayat regarding education, health care, agriculture, animal husbandry and fisheries. He also gave a nod to opening liquor bars in the island, a non-alcoholic zone due to its Muslim population, to promote tourism, and introduced a beef ban while eliminating non-vegetarian food from the menu of Anganwadi children.

 

The tribal population of Lakshadweep is about 95 per cent and beef is part of their regular diet.

Mr Gandhi wrote, "The administrator has unilaterally proposed sweeping changes without duly consulting elected representatives or the public. The people of Lakshadweep are protesting against these arbitrary actions.” 

The Congress leader alleged that proposed changes to the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Regulation 2021, Lakshadweep Animal Preservation Regulation 2021 and lifting of restrictions on sale of alcohol are a deliberate assault on the cultural fabric of the local community. 

 

He further wrote, “I request you to intervene in this matter and ensure that orders are withdrawn. The people of Lakshadweep need a developmental vision that respects their way of life and reflects their aspirations.” 

The Congress had earlier demanded the immediate removal of the Lakshadweep administrator, alleging he is not only destroying the peace and culture of the islands, but also "harassing" the people by imposing arbitrary restrictions.

Lakshadweep was a Covid-19 green zone during the first wave of the pandemic in India. Protesters allege that loosening quarantine and travel rules by Mr Patel has led to Lakshadweep having the "highest positivity" rate.

 

Lakshadweep reported its first Covid-19 cases on January 18. It now has over 7,000 cases of Covid-19. According to Census-2011, Lakshadweep has a population of less than 65,000.

...
Tags: congress leader rahul gandhi, prime minister narendra modi, lakshadweep, praful khoda patel, dilution in quarantine rules lakshadweep, death of dineshwar sharma lakshadweep, praful khoda patel made changes administration lakshadweep, tribal muslim population more lakshadweep, lifting of restrictions on sale of alcohol, remove lakshadweep administrator rahul gandhi tells modi, arbitrary restrictions harassing people
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a drive-through vaccination camp at Select City Walk mall in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi govt to give Rs 5 lakhs for death due to lack of oxygen

A patient who is receiving treatment at a free COVID-19 care center displays a placard asking for help from volunteers in New Delhi, May 27, 2021. The center is run by a Sikh voluntary organization. (AP /Amit Sharma)

India reports lowest COVID-19 cases in 44 days

East Godavari Collector D Muralidhar Reddy at the covid care centre. (Photo: ANI)

East Godavari Collector inaugurates Covid care centre voluntarily built by villagers

Both companies have given a positive response and negotiations are being held, said Director of Public Health and Family Welfare. (AFP)

'TS received positive response from AstraZeneca and Sputnik V for vaccine tender'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Row escalates, govt says Twitter defaming India

Twitter express concern over the safety of its employees in India and said it will continue to be strictly guided by principles of transparency and protecting freedom of expression. (Photo:AP)

X-category security given to 77 BJP MLAs

Fearing possible violent retaliation from Trinamul cadre, the Central agencies will keep a close watch on the possibility of attack or violence not just against senior functionaries of the state BJP but also middle-level leaders in various districts and blocks. — PTI

Mamata provoked TMC violence on CISF: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a roadshow in support of BJP candidates ahead of the 5th phase of West Bengal Assembly polls at Santipur in Nadia, Sunday, April 11,2021. (PTI)

Central team in West Bengal for review

The Trinamul Congress supremo also asked the BJP not to create unrest and accept the fact that it had lost the election. — PTI

Congress toolkit: Delhi police serve notices to 2 Congress leaders

Twitter labelled as
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham