Nation Politics 28 May 2021 AP seeks interim red ...
Nation, Politics

AP seeks interim reduction in interest rates

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 29, 2021, 12:08 am IST
Updated May 29, 2021, 12:08 am IST
Rajendranath sought temporary suspension of the decision to enhance tax on footwear and garments industries
Minister for finance Buggana Rajendranath attended the GST Council meeting chaired by the Union minister for finance Nirmala Sitharaman virtually on Friday. (DC file photo)
 Minister for finance Buggana Rajendranath attended the GST Council meeting chaired by the Union minister for finance Nirmala Sitharaman virtually on Friday. (DC file photo)

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh government has sought interim reduction in interest rates and late fee to be paid by traders because of hardships they are facing due to coronavirus.

Minister for finance Buggana Rajendranath attended the GST Council meeting chaired by the Union minister for finance Nirmala Sitharaman virtually on Friday.

 

Speaking on the occasion, Rajendranath also sought temporary suspension of the decision to enhance tax on footwear and garments industries due to the inverted rate as they were facing additional burden. He asked the Centre to extend financial help to the states generously and release all dues to enable them combat Covid more effectively.

The meeting discussed at length on giving exemption on imposition of customs duty and IGST on Covid-related equipment and it was suggested that in case any such equipment was donated by other countries, with the approval from the concerned nodal officer, it could be given. The meeting also discussed how states were losing the authority to impose taxes due to the imposition of GST and were relying more on a rise in taxes on fuels and excise duty, to enhance sources of income through taxes.

 

...
Tags: buggana rajendranath, gst council meeting, union minister for finance nirmala sitharaman, interim reduction in interest rates, enhance tax on footwear and garments industries, igst on covid-related equipment
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Kamalakar inaugurated a special vaccination drive on the premises of Women's Hostel in Karimnagar. (Photo: Twitter@GKamalakarTRS)

Emergency workers being vaccinated on priority, says Gangula Kamalakar

The fraudster assured delivery of medicine in Hyderabad through courier within three to four hours and demanded Rs 8.3 lakh for 60 injections and provided bank account details. (DC file photo)

Man orders black fungus drug online; duped of Rs 8 lakh

Finance minister T. Harish Rao participated in the GST Council meeting chaired by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman through video conferencing on Friday. (Photo: Facebook @TrsHarish)

Telangana opposes ‘backdoor GST’ on alcohol raw material

Late Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani (L) after being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs case linked to the Bollywood actor's death, in Mumbai, Friday, May 28, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Late actor Sushant’s roomie Pithani arrested from Hyderabad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Modi seeking immediate intervention in Lakshadweep

Mr Gandhi also said in his letter that the administrator's attempt to undermine the islands' ecological sanctity is evident in the draft Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation. (DC)

Central team in West Bengal for review

The Trinamul Congress supremo also asked the BJP not to create unrest and accept the fact that it had lost the election. — PTI

2 BJP MPs skip MLA oath despite win; Suvendu Adhikari likely to be Oppn leader

Nishith Pramanik is an MP of Coochbehar in North Bengal, Jagannath Sarkar is an MP of Ranaghat in Nadia.

Graffiti artist among 20 arrested over anti- Israel protests in J&K

J&K Police is keeping a very close watch on elements who are attempting to leverage the unfortunate situation in Palestine to disturb public peace and order in the Kashmir Valley. — PTI file photo

AIMIM wins 7 seats in Ahmedabad civic body on Gujarat poll debut

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi addressing the public in Godhra, Gujarat. (Image: Twitter/@aimim_national)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham