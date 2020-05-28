64th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

153,237

2,421

Recovered

64,733

456

Deaths

4,365

21

Maharashtra54758169541792 Tamil Nadu177289342128 Delhi152577264303 Gujarat148297139915 Rajasthan76804341172 Madhya Pradesh70243689305 Uttar Pradesh67243824177 West Bengal40091486283 Andhra Pradesh3117206558 Bihar300680014 Karnataka240576245 Punjab2106191840 Telangana1991128457 Jammu and Kashmir175983324 Odisha15937337 Haryana130582416 Kerala9645426 Assam683634 Jharkhand4261534 Uttarakhand400644 Chhatisgarh360790 Chandigarh2781874 Tripura2321650 Himachal Pradesh223634 Goa67280 Puducherry49170 Manipur3940 Meghalaya20121 Nagaland900 Arunachal Pradesh210 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Nation Politics 28 May 2020 MVA government in Ma ...
Nation, Politics

MVA government in Maharashtra will complete its full term, says NCP's Nawab Malik

PTI
Published May 28, 2020, 10:36 am IST
Updated May 28, 2020, 11:55 am IST
The three-party alliance has completed six months of its formation.
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI)
 Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI)

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, which has completed six months of its formation, is stable and strong and will definitely complete its five-year term, state minister Nawab Malik said on Thursday.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray had taken oath as the state chief minister on November 28 last year along with six ministers, two each from his party, the NCP and the Congress, and the Cabinet was expanded later.

 

The opposition BJP earlier raised questions over the stability of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, formed by three ideologically different parties. Some of the BJP leaders had reportedly said it will be a short-lived regime.

Referring to that, state Minority Affairs Minister and NCPs national spokesperson Nawab Malik said, The government has completed six months. It is stable and strong.

The BJP had said this government would be short-lived. But it will definitely complete its five-year stint."

Malik alleged that the BJP keeps gossiping about the stability of the government. "And the government will not come down just because they are gossiping, he quipped.

BJP MP Narayan Rane earlier this week met Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari and demanded imposition of President's rule in the state over the Thackeray-led government's "failure" in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Malik said MVA was formed on the basis of a 'common minimum programme' drafted by the three parties, which are working unitedly.

"The government is currently combating the COVID-19 threat. We will overcome it and will run the government properly, he said.

The Shiv Sena, which has 56 seats in the state Assembly, forged an alliance with the once-rival parties NCP (having 54 MLAs) and Congress (44 MLAs) to form the government last year, after severing ties with long-term ally BJP.

After elections to the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly last year, the Shiv Sena and BJP fell out over sharing the chief ministerial post in the state on a rotational basis.

...
Tags: nawab malik, maha vikas aghadi government, sena-ncp-congress alliance, chief minister uddhav thackeray, maharashtra government
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

File image of Congress leader P Chidambaram.

P Chidambaram attacks Modi government for discontinuing RBI Bonds scheme

Representational image.

Two UP guest workers who returned to their villages commit suicide

Timpany School in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

How Timpany was made to heed reason: Parents beat back attempts to hike school fees

Air passengers who arrived at the Visakhapatnam Airport wait to be shifted to a Covid-19 testing facility. (DC Photo: K Narasimha Murthy)

Air passengers: I didn't know there's such a thing as compulsory quarantine



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rahul Gandhi speaks with CM Uddhav Thackeray, assures Congress' support

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

MVA allies firefight after Rahul's statement on Congress role in Maha government

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Infighting within TMC over lapses in Cyclone Amphan relief work

File image of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Imposing coronavirus lockdown suddenly was wrong, says Uddhav

File image of Uddhav Thackeray (PTI)

Declare Cyclone Amphan a national calamity: Opposition to Centre

Congress president Sonia Gandhi during the video conference.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham