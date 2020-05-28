64th Day Of Lockdown

Nation Politics 28 May 2020 Chandrababu Naidu bl ...
Nation, Politics

Chandrababu Naidu blazes away at 'Covid-failure' Jagan during TDP's online Mahanadu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published May 28, 2020, 10:29 am IST
Updated May 28, 2020, 10:29 am IST
All TDP leaders accuse the YSRC government of failing in all spheres in the past one year
TDP members in Visalhapatnam take part in the party's annual conference Mahanadu, which took place on online due to the coronavirus pandemic. (DC Photo: K Narasimha Murthy)
 TDP members in Visalhapatnam take part in the party's annual conference Mahanadu, which took place on online due to the coronavirus pandemic. (DC Photo: K Narasimha Murthy)

Vijayawada: The main opposition party in Andhra Pradesh, the TDP, lambasted ruling YSRC government in its two-day annual Mahanadu which began online on Wednesday.

All TDP leaders including party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu accused the YSRC government of failing in all spheres and further held it responsible for the spread of Covid-19.

 

Naidu launched a blistering attack on chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress (YSRC), blaming its one-year rule for the wrecking of all sections of Andhra Pradesh politically, socially and financially thus pushing the state economy into an irrecoverable, bankrupt situation.

The TDP chief said Mahanadu had to be held on a digital platform this year because of physical distancing and other restrictions due to the lockdown.

Delivering his inaugural speech,  Naidu recalled the self-respect motto that NTR fought for, at the same time, stressing the need for party cadres to strive hard with self-confidence to overcome the present unforeseen political hurdles in order to safeguard the larger interests of the people and future generations.

The former CM said the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government has not spent a single paise and not completed a single irrigation project in the past one year even as AP's lifeline project of Polavaram was stalled and now got stuck in legal hurdles in the court. He alleged that Jagan's retrogressive policies led to the flight of investments and industries from AP eventually causing huge loss of job opportunities to workers, youth and other sections. He demanded CM Jagan to explain to the people whether he had asked for 'One Chance' from the people to destroy the state in every way possible.

Chandrababu Naidu stressed the need for both AP and Telangana to sort out their differences over Krishna water sharing and go ahead positively to tap waters resources in the rivers for the benefit of people of both the states. He lamented that by stopping thousands of crores worth works of Amaravati Capital City, the YSRC caused serious harm to farmers who sacrificed their lands.

Chandrababu Naidu accused YSRC leaders of using their huge corruption money to buy back lands of TTD and poor people's lands. He claimed that Kerala successfully controlled Coronavirus epidemic and alleged the AP Government failed miserably because of its negligent attitude. He stated that CM Jagan's irresponsible remarks on the use of bleaching powder and paracetamol got a bad name for AP and held YSRC government responsible for the spread of Corona in AP.

...
Tags: chandrababu naidu, tdp mahanadu, online mahanadu, ysrc, covid-19, andhra pradesh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


