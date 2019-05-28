Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 28 May 2019 Siddaramaiah says Ka ...
Nation, Politics

Siddaramaiah says Karnataka coalition strong, dismisses Yeddyurappa's claim

PTI
Published May 28, 2019, 8:41 am IST
Updated May 28, 2019, 8:41 am IST
'Yeddyurappa has been saying that the govt will fall. He will continue to say the same for the next four years,' Siddaramaiah said.
In a series of tweets, he also said the people's mandate was for continuation of the BJP-led government at the Centre and not for 'toppling' the state government. (Photo: File)
 In a series of tweets, he also said the people's mandate was for continuation of the BJP-led government at the Centre and not for 'toppling' the state government. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Monday asserted that the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress government was a "strong" one and ridiculed state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president BS Yeddyurappa for repeatedly claiming that the coalition will collapse.

In a series of tweets, he also said the people's mandate was for continuation of the BJP-led government at the Centre and not for "toppling" the state government.

 

"Yeddyurappa has been saying for the past one year the government will fall. He will continue to say the same for the next four years. I am confident the government is strong," Siddaramaiah said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narenda Modi bowing to the Constitution after being elected leader of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance on Saturday, he sought to know which article in the Constitution gave the BJP the right to topple a state government.

"@BSYBJP (Yeddyurappa) claims to form the govt inspite of not having the number. This is not a new drama but this is continuously misleading the public. Mr. @narendramodi bowed to the Constitution but in which article has the constitution given the right for @BJP4India to destabilise our govt (sic)," the Congress Legislature Party leader asked.

He asserted that all Congress lawmakers, including dissident leader Ramesh Jarkiholi, were with the party and nobody was leaving.

Dismissing Yeddyurappa's claim that the state government would collapse on June 1, Siddaramaiah dared him to resign from his post if his prediction did not come true.

The BJP has predicted the collapse of the ruling coalition and an increase in its tally in the assembly after the LS poll results, claiming that 20 odd Congress MLAs were unhappy with the government and may take any decision anytime.

Siddaramiah said the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections, in which the BJP won 25 seats, was for continuation of the NDA government at the Centre and not for toppling the government in the state and make Yeddyurappa chief minister again.

"It's nonsense to say the assembly should be dissolved because the Lok Sabha election results were against us," Siddaramaiah said.

Yeddyurappa on Sunday told news agency Press Trust of India that it was impossible for the BJP to form a government with the Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) in the event of the present coalition government collapsing and favoured fresh assembly elections.

"We are ready for fresh assembly elections. There is no option left for our party," Yeddyurappa had said, citing the failure of the previous coalition arrangement between the JD(S) and the BJP in 2007.

His comments came against the backdrop of speculations that the JD(S)-Congress coalition would fall in view of the poor showing in the Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara also exuded confidence that Ramesh Jarkiholi will not leave the party.

"I am pretty confident that he will take a decision in favour of the party and government. Ramesh Jarkiholi is our close friend. I believe that neither he nor his team will leave Congress," he told reporters in Bengaluru today.

In response to a question about his resignation, Ramesh Jarkiholi had yesterday said, "Will give (resignation)...will not give it through media, will (discuss with) well wishers and give... I won't say (when)...I may even give after one year."

Jarkiholi has been hobnobbing with the BJP for some time and had threatened to resign from the party along with some MLAs after the Lok Sabha polls.

He had on Sunday visited senior BJP leader S M Krishna in Bengaluru in the presence of BS Yeddyurappa.

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses et all. Happy reading.

...
Tags: siddaramaiah, bs yeddyurappa, 2019 lok sabha elections
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

As the parents of the deceased had no money, they began walking carrying their child. The boy's mother said he passed away while they were on the way home. (Photo: ANI)

UP woman forced to take child's body home after ambulance denied

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital. (Photo: ANI)

10 killed, 6 injured after 2 cars collided near Rajasthan's Jodhpur

The bodies have been sent for postmortem. (Photo: Representational)

Decomposed bodies of West Bengal minister's family members found at home

'I don't have my father so I want my mother to be well,' Bhagyashree told reporters. (Photo: ANI)

6-yr-old girl in Karnataka forced to beg to look after ailing mother



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What? TikTok to launch its own smartphone?

The report states that, ‘ByteDance’s latest project, the brainchild of founder Zhang Yiming, follows its acquisition of a number of patents from Smartisan, a Chinese phonemaker, and subsequent recruitment of some of its staff.’
 

Nokia 3.2 review: With great display comes even greater battery

The Nokia 3.2 has one of the largest displays found on a Nokia handset till date.
 

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap files FIR against man who threatened his daughter with rape

Anurag Kashyap.
 

Apple iPhone 11 could be great for couples as it can increase ‘us’ time

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 11 could let users send music to two Bluetooth devices at the same time.
 

Saumitra Khan only Muslim from BJP, representation of community rises to 27 in LS

Muslim representation in the Lok Sabha was the lowest during the 1952 general elections when 11 members from the community were elected to the Lower House of the Parliament. (Photo: ANI)
 

Mumbai's Western Railway embraces the ‘modern woman’ avatar

The new symbol, of a woman wearing a western business suit is going to be painted on all the ladies’ compartments. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bengaluru: Congress launches Counter-operation Lotus

H D Deve Gowda

Naveen Patnaik to take oath as Odisha CM on May 29; PM Modi invited

BJD President Naveen Patnaik (Photo: File)

4 newly-elected MLAs in Goa to take oath tomorrow

Joshua retained the BJP seat where the by-poll was necessitated after the death of his father Francis D'Souza. (Photo: ANI)

Kejriwal made Sanjay Singh AAP's state in-charge of Odisha, Rajasthan, UP, Bihar

Singh will soon visit Odisha and hold meetings with the party members in the state, it said. (Photo: PTI)

RJD MLA asks Tejashwi Yadav to quit as Bihar opposition leader

The dissident in the RJD has been brewing since Lalu Yadav handed over reins of the party to his younger son Tejashwi Yadav after he was convicted and jailed in the fodder scam. (Photo: ANI/twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham