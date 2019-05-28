Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  In the first warm-up game, India’s batting order collapsed against the fury of Jimmy Neesham and Trent Boult. (Photo: AFP) World Cup 2019: IND vs BAN warm-up match LIVE, Shikhar Dhawan departs
 
Nation Politics 28 May 2019 Narendra Modi’ ...
Nation, Politics

Narendra Modi’s win not a criteria to leave presidentship: Moily to Rahul

PTI
Published May 28, 2019, 4:02 pm IST
Updated May 28, 2019, 4:02 pm IST
The senior leader also denied that the party was facing an 'existential threat'.
M Veerappa Moily backs the Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: File)
 M Veerappa Moily backs the Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Backing the continuation of Rahul Gandhi as the Congress president, senior party leader M Veerappa Moily on Tuesday termed the Lok Sabha election setback for the grand old party as a "passing phase".

The former Union minister said the outcome of one or two elections could not be a pointer to the future prospects of the party, which had seen many ups and downs in its long history. Describing Gandhi as the "inspiration" for the party, Moily said it was not appropriate for him to quit as the Congress chief.

 

"Just because (Narendra) Modi has won...that is not a criteria to leave the presidentship. After all, ups and downs are common for the Congress party. We have seen them many a time," he told PTI.

Recalling that the Congress had secured more than 400 seats in the 1984 Lok Sabha election, Moily said, "...the future prospects of the Congress cannot be decided in one Lok Sabha election or one or two Assembly polls."

"The BJP, after all, can play a game for some time, but it cannot play a sustained game in the politics of this country," the former Karnataka chief minister claimed.

Stating that Gandhi should not insist on his resignation, he said he should "continue to guide the destiny of the party and the nation".

"Apart from legacy, on his own personality, he is the most competent person to lead the party," Moily said.

On Gandhi reportedly suggesting to the Congress high-command to pick someone from outside his family to lead the party, he said the former should think from the perspective of the "Congress family".

"He is the right person to guide the Congress family. He should not think in terms of the Gandhi family, he should think of the Congress family.... One election cannot mar the glory of 135 years of the Congress," Moily said.

The senior leader also denied that the party was facing an "existential threat". "The Lok Sabha election setback is a passing phase. One or two elections cannot determine the future of the Congress," he said.

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, m veerappa moily, congress, rahul gandhi, resignation
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Patil and Mahajan met at the latter's residence today in Mumbai. (Photo: ANI)

Cong leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil to join BJP on June 1

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to leave for Tirumala this evening to pay obeisance to Lord Balaji in the early hours of Wednesday. (Photo: File)

Andhra CM-designate Jagan Reddy to offer prayers at Lord Balaji temple

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

In an incident which took place on Monday evening, Tiwary reached after getting information of vandalism at a TMC office in the area. (Photo: ANI)

TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwary caught on camera threatening police officers in WB



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What! Rakul Preet Singh trolled for showcasing 'girl power' in this bold picture

Rakul Preet Singh. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Aussie man gets 10 years in jail for rape, kidnap of British backpacker

He once gouged her eyes and on another occasion chocked her with her handbag. (Representational Photo)
 

Air Chief Marshal to lead missing man formation to pay tribute to Kargil war heroes

Kargil war, also known as the Kargil conflict, was an armed conflict between India and Pakistan that took place between May and July 1999 in the Kargil district of Kashmir and elsewhere along the Line of Control (LoC). (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: Malinga teaches Stoinis how to bowl a slower delivery

When asked how he still manages to nail it, he said it comes from putting in extra hard work after training. (Photo: ICC/twitter)
 

What? TikTok to launch its own smartphone?

The report states that, ‘ByteDance’s latest project, the brainchild of founder Zhang Yiming, follows its acquisition of a number of patents from Smartisan, a Chinese phonemaker, and subsequent recruitment of some of its staff.’
 

Nokia 3.2 review: With great display comes even greater battery

The Nokia 3.2 has one of the largest displays found on a Nokia handset till date.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwary caught on camera threatening police officers in WB

In an incident which took place on Monday evening, Tiwary reached after getting information of vandalism at a TMC office in the area. (Photo: ANI)

Will welcome if they dissolve Karnataka Assembly: Yeddyruappa

Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa on Tuesday said that if the Congress-JD(S) coalition decides to dissolve the state Assembly, he will welcome their decision. (Photo: File)

BSP and 20-25 Cong' MLAs unhappy with Rajasthan govt: Gyandev Ahuja

In the 200-member strong Rajasthan State Assembly, the Congress has 100 MLAs and its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has one MLA. (Photo: ANI)

Removal of Article 370 will solve all issues of Kashmir: Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher also said, ‘The whole country is in favor of the Modi government. It is not a small majority, it is a huge mandate. The opposition should now quietly let this government work.’ (Photo: ANI)

‘No reshuffle, only filling up of 3 vacant posts’: Siddaramaiah

JD(S)-Congress Coordination Committee chief Siddaramaiah on cabinet reshuffle. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham