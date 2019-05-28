Cricket World Cup 2019

M K Stalin urges Rahul to continue as Congress president

ANI
Published May 28, 2019, 7:47 pm IST
Updated May 28, 2019, 7:47 pm IST
Stalin, who had a telephonic conversation with Rahul, requested him not to step down from the post.
 DMK chief MK Stalin, whose party led the UPA alliance including Congress in Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday batted for the continuance of Rahul Gandhi as the Congress president. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: DMK chief MK Stalin, whose party led the UPA alliance including Congress in Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday batted for the continuance of Rahul Gandhi as the Congress president.

Stalin, who had a telephonic conversation with Rahul, requested him not to step down from the post.

 

Rahul congratulated Stalin for the stellar performance of DMK-Congress alliance in the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu. Sonia Gandhi also congratulated the DMK chief.

Stalin, whose leadership was on test in this first major elections after his father and party patriarch M Karunanidhi's death last year, vindicated himself by winning 37 out of 38 parliamentary seats that went to polls in the state.

The DMK-led alliance includes Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) along with several other smaller parties.

Rahul had offered to step down from his party post at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held on Saturday, taking moral responsibility for Congress' dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

However, his resignation offer was unanimously rejected by the CWC.

