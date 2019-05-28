Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Politics

20 TMC councillors may join BJP

PTI
Published May 28, 2019, 2:56 pm IST
Updated May 28, 2019, 2:56 pm IST
Bengal witnessed inflicted a massive blow to the TMC by winning 18 of the 42 parliamentary constituencies.
TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo: ANI)
 TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo: ANI)

 New Delhi: In a setback to TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, about 20 women councillors of her party arrived here on Tuesday saying they wanted to join BJP as they were influenced by the deep inroads made by the saffron party in West Bengal in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

"20 councillors are here in Delhi. We are not upset with Mamata ji (Banerjee) but BJP's massive gains in Bengal has influenced us to join the party. People are liking BJP as they are working for them," Ruby Chatterjee, TMC councilor from Garifa, Ward no 6, told ANI.

 

If the women councillors do join BJP, it would deal another blow for TMC, which lost much ground in West Bengal in the Lok Sabha elections.

The state witnessed a saffron surge as BJP inflicted a massive blow to the ruling TMC by winning 18 of the 42 parliamentary constituencies, in contrast with the figure of 2 seats in the 2014 general elections.

The Banerjee-led TMC although retained the state, it won just 22 seats, as against 34 in 2014.

Patil and Mahajan met at the latter's residence today in Mumbai. (Photo: ANI)

Cong leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil to join BJP on June 1

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to leave for Tirumala this evening to pay obeisance to Lord Balaji in the early hours of Wednesday. (Photo: File)

Andhra CM-designate Jagan Reddy to offer prayers at Lord Balaji temple

M Veerappa Moily backs the Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: File)

Narendra Modi’s win not a criteria to leave presidentship: Moily to Rahul

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines



