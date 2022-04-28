TRS abuzz about key role at Centre

Chief Minister K Chandra sekhar Rao and his ministers during the TRS Plenary meeting on the occasion of TRS 21st Foundation day at HICC on Wednesday. Photos By Arrangement

Hyderabad: The remarks of TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao at the TRS plenary, that he was trying to set an alternative narrative and not a political front, fuelled debate in party circles that he was planning to launch a political party at the national level.

Rao even referred to a suggestion given by TRS MLA Gadari Kishore of turning the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) into Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti (BRS). The CM in his speech repeatedly spoke about his attempts to set an ‘alternative political agenda’ for the betterment of people, and his disclination to bring political parties or a few CMs together to achieve this task.

These comments implied that the CM wanted to achieve the task on his own by empowering people and not by moving political parties, leaders felt.

They opined that the CM wanted to reach out to farmers, students, youth, employees, unemployed persons of various states by holding meetings and workshops to learn of their problems, find solutions and come up with a ’people’s agenda’ which will be the alternative political agenda which he was mooting.

The CM wanted to hold meetings and workshops with trade unions, industry bodies etc to chalk out his alternative political agenda, the TRS leaders said.