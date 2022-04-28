Nation Politics 28 Apr 2022 Not fronts, India ne ...
Nation, Politics

Not fronts, India needs alternative agenda: KCR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Apr 28, 2022, 6:48 am IST
Updated Apr 28, 2022, 6:48 am IST
Referring to the BJP-led government at the Centre, Rao said it was built on a foundation of lies
Chief Minister K Chandra sekhar Rao and his ministers during the TRS Plenary meeting on the occasion of TRS 21st Foundation day at HICC on Wednesday. Photos By Arrangement.
 Chief Minister K Chandra sekhar Rao and his ministers during the TRS Plenary meeting on the occasion of TRS 21st Foundation day at HICC on Wednesday. Photos By Arrangement.

Hyderabad: TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday declared that he would do everything he could to ensure that India got an alternative political agenda to take the country forward. Addressing the TRS plenary to mark the party completing 21 years here, Rao said that he had heard party leaders all day and the verdict was clear – the country needed his leadership.

“On behalf of Telangana, I will take 100 per cent the responsibility. This is not about some fronts or tents, it is about going beyond routine politics that have, for the past 75 years, stymied the progress of the nation,” he said.

 

Rao, who spoke twice, at the beginning of the plenary and at the end, said that what he had witnessed throughout the day had convinced him that the TRS had the leaders who understood the needs of the nation. “I am seeing a party that will stand like a strong fort,” he said.

Referring to the BJP-led government at the Centre, Rao said it was built on a foundation of lies. “The country has crashed on all parameters, there are failures on all fronts,” he declared, adding that all that the BJP did was to whip up passions in the run-up to every election to polarise the people for political gains.

 

Rao said he was not attempting to bring a few political parties or Chief Ministers together to form a front, as was being reported in the media, but was only trying to set a “people’s and development agenda’ before the country.

Amid loud slogans of 'Desh Ki Neta KCR' by 3,000 party delegates at the party plenary here,

Rao said the TRS would play its role in influencing national politics to bring about structural changes. He said if a beginning was made from Telangana and Hyderabad, the state would be proud.

The CM said that when Communist party leaders had recently approached him with a proposal to join hands to "dislodge" the BJP at the Centre, he had refused saying his aim was not to do politics to dislodge someone from power or make someone the Prime Minister.

 

"Some people ask me whether I am setting up an anti-BJP front or some other front. Several fronts came up in the past but yielded nothing. It's not about changing governments. It should be about changing our policies for the better,” Rao said.

“We need a common agenda, a new integrated agricultural and industrial policy. What we need is a people's agenda and not a front where two to three parties or CMs come together,” Rao said.

He said that some people had doubted whether or not the TRS had the resources to go national, and added that with 60 lakh active members it would not be difficult to raise Rs 600 crore with an average contribution of Rs 1,000 per head. “Some said they will provide funds in the crores, some may be able to give just a few rupees. But resources are not a problem, manpower is not a problem, and the leadership in the TRS is an asset,” he said.

 

“People ridiculed us when we spoke about Telangana state 21 years ago. Look where we are now. That is the kind of process we want to unfold for the nation too. Let's see what shape this process will take," Rao remarked.

The CM alleged that the Centre was misusing the office of Governor to trouble state governments ruled by Opposition parties. "In West Bengal, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, the Centre is playing politics using Governors," Rao added.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, trs plenary
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 28 April 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Foundation Day: TRS to pass political resolution on key role in national politics
Be wary of communal, divisive elements: KCR

Latest From Nation

Chief Justice Ramana (in picture) had said people are “scared” over the sedition law being invoked against them for speaking their mind or against the acts of the authorities. It voiced concern over the widespread misuse of the law, saying: “The situation on the ground is grave... If one party does not like what the other is saying, Section 124A is used... It is a serious threat to the functioning of individuals and parties.” — PTI

Colonial-era sedition law: SC posts matter for final hearing on May 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi — PTI

Modi on three-day visit to three European countries from May 2

Mr Modi asked the states to ensure all the medical oxygen plants, including the hospital beds are made fully functional. (Representational Image/ PTI)

PM Modi tells states: Covid-19 not over yet, give kids jabs swiftly

Chief Minister held a review meeting with health department officials and directed them to implement Covid-19 preventive measures effectively. (Photo:DC)

Jagan discusses ways to stop COVID-19 spreading



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Kishor may join Congress, submits 2024 poll plan

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor. (File Photo: PTI)

Pak hits out at India, US over terror swipe

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (2R) and leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) and collation partners of the newly formed government Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui (L) leave after a meeting in Karachi on April 13, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

TRS, Telangana Congress elated over Prashant Kishor's move

Political strategist and consultant Prashant Kishor. (File Image)

Won't join Congress, party needs reforms: Prashant Kishor

Political strategist Prashant Kishor. (DC File)

Slash VAT on fuels, Modi urges Oppn-ruled states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during his meeting with Chief Ministers regarding the Covid-19 situation across the nation through a video conference, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->