Nation Politics 28 Apr 2022 Nation needs KCR, sa ...
Nation, Politics

Nation needs KCR, says KTR at TRS plenary

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 28, 2022, 12:17 am IST
Updated Apr 28, 2022, 12:17 am IST
Rama Rao said Modi led the country from one disaster to another
TRS's working president KT Rama Rao at the 21st party plenary here on Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter)
 TRS's working president KT Rama Rao at the 21st party plenary here on Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: “India needs a visionary, not a divisionary.” This was how TRS's working president and minister KT Rama Rao launched the political resolution of the ruling party at its plenary here on Wednesday.

“The TRS needs to play a crucial role in national politics in view of the country’s needs,” the resolution declared and added that what the country needed today was a leader like KCR.

 

It was amid loud cheers from the party delegates and leaders that Rama Rao got on to the podium to introduce the resolution, reinforcing his popularity among the party’s rank and file. Party president and Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao tried to calm the suddenly boisterous crowd at HICC, the venue of the party plenary.

KTR took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he pitched for a greater role for the TRS at the national level. Some of his barbs aimed at Modi included, “It is not Modi hai to mumkin hai, but Modi hai to mushkil hai” (it’s not that Modi makes it possible, but Modi makes it impossible). He also said Modi is a Rythu Virodhi (against farmers).

 

“It is not the slogans like Make In India that fit India, but “Becho India” (sell India), the minister said to repeated cheers from his partymen.

Rattling off on everything that was “wrong” with the Modi government, KTR spoke about how the decisions by the PM, be it demonetization or opening the Jan Dhan accounts with a promise to the poor to win Rs 15 lakh each in their accounts as dhana dhan, fell flat.

Rama Rao said Modi led the country from one disaster to another. “Even on the foreign policy front, Modi failed, a prime example of it being his support to Donald Trump in the American elections, only to end up in the former US president’s defeat.

 

KTR declared: “What the country needs today is a leader like KCR, who can turn the country into a ‘Golden India’, just as he turned this state into a ‘Bangaru Telangana’.”

...
Tags: kt rama rao, trs plenary, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Padma (in picture) alleged that Naidu had no respect towards either women or the women’s commission. — Twitter

APSWC to initiate further action against Chandrababu according to law

As the present revision of market values is restricted to only 13 newly formed districts’ headquarters and their adjoining suburban and rural areas, the state government has the option to revise the market values upwards in the remaining areas to enhance its sources of revenue further. — Representational image/DC

Registration of lands with revised market values pick up slowly in Andhra Pradesh

The Supreme Court of India. (ANI File Photo)

SC seeks Centre's response by end of the week on pleas against sedition law

Chief Minister K Chandra sekhar Rao with his cabinet colleagues during the TRS plenary session organised in connection with TRS 21st Foundation day at HICC on Wednesday. (Photo by arrangement)

Foundation Day: TRS to pass political resolution on key role in national politics



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Won't join Congress, party needs reforms: Prashant Kishor

Political strategist Prashant Kishor. (DC File)

'Hate-in-India' & Make-in-India can't coexist: Rahul to PM

Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Congress remains silent on Kishor joining fold

Political strategist Prashant Kishor. (Photo: PTI)

Didi to meet new parties of Darjeeling for GTA, Panchayat polls

Mamata Banerjee (PTI)

Sharad Pawar rules out NCP-BJP pact

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses the media during a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->