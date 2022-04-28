Nation needs KCR, says KTR at TRS plenary

HYDERABAD: “India needs a visionary, not a divisionary.” This was how TRS's working president and minister KT Rama Rao launched the political resolution of the ruling party at its plenary here on Wednesday.

“The TRS needs to play a crucial role in national politics in view of the country’s needs,” the resolution declared and added that what the country needed today was a leader like KCR.

It was amid loud cheers from the party delegates and leaders that Rama Rao got on to the podium to introduce the resolution, reinforcing his popularity among the party’s rank and file. Party president and Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao tried to calm the suddenly boisterous crowd at HICC, the venue of the party plenary.

KTR took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he pitched for a greater role for the TRS at the national level. Some of his barbs aimed at Modi included, “It is not Modi hai to mumkin hai, but Modi hai to mushkil hai” (it’s not that Modi makes it possible, but Modi makes it impossible). He also said Modi is a Rythu Virodhi (against farmers).

“It is not the slogans like Make In India that fit India, but “Becho India” (sell India), the minister said to repeated cheers from his partymen.

Rattling off on everything that was “wrong” with the Modi government, KTR spoke about how the decisions by the PM, be it demonetization or opening the Jan Dhan accounts with a promise to the poor to win Rs 15 lakh each in their accounts as dhana dhan, fell flat.

Rama Rao said Modi led the country from one disaster to another. “Even on the foreign policy front, Modi failed, a prime example of it being his support to Donald Trump in the American elections, only to end up in the former US president’s defeat.

KTR declared: “What the country needs today is a leader like KCR, who can turn the country into a ‘Golden India’, just as he turned this state into a ‘Bangaru Telangana’.”