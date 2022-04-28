Nation Current Affairs 28 Apr 2022 Modi on three-day vi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Modi on three-day visit to three European countries from May 2

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 28, 2022, 7:29 am IST
Updated Apr 28, 2022, 7:43 am IST
The PM will thereafter travel to Copenhagen on an official visit at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Denmark, Ms Mette Frederiksen
Prime Minister Narendra Modi — PTI
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi — PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a whirlwind three-day visit starting May 2 to three European nations -- Germany, Denmark and France -- during which he will hold talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, participate in the second India-Nordic Summit hosted by Denmark and also later hold talks in Paris with newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron.

The visiting minister of state in the German foreign office, Mr Tobias Lindner, said on Wednesday that Germany was looking forward to talks with Mr Modi and his country would seek to “pull” India to convince it of the German and European line on the Ukraine war but “not push” New Delhi around. Condemning Russia’s actions in Ukraine on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue, Mr Lindner said it was an “enormous attack on the international rules-based order”.

 

The MEA said in a statement: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Germany, Denmark and France on 02-04 May 2022. This will be the Prime Minister’s first visit abroad in 2022. 

In Berlin, Prime Minister will hold bilateral talks with Olaf Scholz, Federal Chancellor of Germany, and the two leaders will co-chair the sixth edition of the India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC). The biennial IGC is a unique dialogue format that also sees participation of several ministers from both sides.

This will be the Prime Minister’s first IGC with Chancellor Scholz, and also the first such government-to-government consultations of the new German government, which took office in December 2021. During his visit, the PM and Chancellor Scholz will also jointly address a Business Event. Prime Minister (Modi) will address and interact with the Indian community in Germany.”

 

On the second leg of the visit, the MEA said: “The PM will thereafter travel to Copenhagen on an official visit at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Denmark, Ms Mette Frederiksen. He will also participate in the 2nd India-Nordic Summit hosted by Denmark. ... During the 2nd India-Nordic Summit, the PM will interact with other Nordic leaders -- Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir of Iceland, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store of Norway, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden and Prime Minister Sanna Marin of Finland. The summit will focus on subjects like post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, innovation and technology, renewable energy, the evolving global security scenario and India-Nordic cooperation in the Arctic region. The 1st India-Nordic Summit took place in 2018 in Stockholm.”

 

On the trip’s third and final leg, the MEA said: “On his return journey on 04 May 2022, the Prime Minister will briefly stop over in Paris and meet Mr Emmanuel Macron, President of France. India and France are celebrating 75 years of their diplomatic relations this year and the meeting between the two leaders will set a more ambitious agenda of the Strategic Partnership.”

...
Tags: modi three-day visit to european countries, germany, denmark, france
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 28 April 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Chief Justice Ramana (in picture) had said people are “scared” over the sedition law being invoked against them for speaking their mind or against the acts of the authorities. It voiced concern over the widespread misuse of the law, saying: “The situation on the ground is grave... If one party does not like what the other is saying, Section 124A is used... It is a serious threat to the functioning of individuals and parties.” — PTI

Colonial-era sedition law: SC posts matter for final hearing on May 5

Mr Modi asked the states to ensure all the medical oxygen plants, including the hospital beds are made fully functional. (Representational Image/ PTI)

PM Modi tells states: Covid-19 not over yet, give kids jabs swiftly

Chief Minister held a review meeting with health department officials and directed them to implement Covid-19 preventive measures effectively. (Photo:DC)

Jagan discusses ways to stop COVID-19 spreading

Chief Minister K Chandra sekhar Rao and his ministers during the TRS Plenary meeting on the occasion of TRS 21st Foundation day at HICC on Wednesday. Photos By Arrangement.

Not fronts, India needs alternative agenda: KCR



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Slash VAT on fuels, Modi urges Opposition-ruled states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during his meeting with Chief Ministers regarding the Covid-19 situation across the nation through a video conference, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

List action taken to halt hate talks: SC to Uttarakhand, Himachal

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

India extends additional USD 500 million credit line to Sri Lanka for fuel purchase

Sri Lankans shout slogans at the ongoing protest site against the economic crisis outside the president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, April 21, 2022. (AP)

Prime Minister flags off projects worth Rs.20 crore in J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at a function to commemorate the annual Panchayati Raj, or grassroots democracy, Day in Palli village near Jammu, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP/Channi Anand)

Modi, EU chief hold talks; agree on establishment of trade council

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with European Commission Ursula Gertrud von der Leyen during the Raisina Dialogue 2022, in New Delhi, Monday, April 25, 2022. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->