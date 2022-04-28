Nation Politics 28 Apr 2022 Media told to reflec ...
Media told to reflect realities and self-regulate

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 28, 2022, 1:57 am IST
Updated Apr 28, 2022, 7:17 am IST
Expressing his concern over the tendency to exaggerate and sensationalise the news, he said it was tantamount to misinforming the public
 Venkaiah (in picture) stressed that freedom of the press was indispensable in a democracy. He said the media plays a vital role in educating people on various issues and strengthening democracy. — DC Image

Nellore: Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu advised the media to reflect the realities of society and stay true to the principles of journalism while advising it to introspect and self-regulate.

He said this while addressing a gathering to inaugurate a 100-metre tower for the All India Radio FM station in Nellore on Wednesday. The Vice-President noted the popularity of radio and its importance in educating people on various issues.
He recalled how radio was instrumental in giving recognition to many artistes and brought services closer to farmers.

 

Venkaiah stressed that freedom of the press was indispensable in a democracy. He said the media plays a vital role in educating people on various issues and strengthening democracy.

In this context, he underlined the critical role of broadcast media in national development. Pointing to the falling standards in TV debates, he called for more meaningful discussions on important national issues.

 

Reminding that India has a 60 per cent rural population, he called upon all media organisations to focus more on rural India.

Touching on the rise of social media, he expressed concern over fake news and said people must not forward unverified information to others.

Earlier, Mr Venkaiah gave a special address through live broadcast and dedicated the FM tower to the people of Nellore.

He expressed happiness that the station he laid the foundation for when he was the minister of information & broadcasting is operational today.

Minister For agriculture & cooperation, marketing, food processing, AP, Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Nellore rural legislator Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, CEO, Prasar Bharati, Shashi Shekhar Vempati, DG, All India Radio, N. Venudhar Reddy, and other dignitaries were present during the event.

 

