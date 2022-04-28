Nation Politics 28 Apr 2022 CM Jagan sets 151 pl ...
CM Jagan sets 151 plus target for YSRC in 2024 elections

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Apr 28, 2022, 6:44 am IST
Updated Apr 28, 2022, 6:44 am IST
Jagan instructed MLAs to visit at least 10 village or ward secretariats every month, and monitor each of them for two days
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy shows Manifesto to Ministers, District Presidents and regional coordinators at the meeting in the camp office on Wednesday. (Photo by arrangement)
 Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy shows Manifesto to Ministers, District Presidents and regional coordinators at the meeting in the camp office on Wednesday. (Photo by arrangement)

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday set party leaders the target of winning more than 151 seats, the 2019 tally, in the 2024 elections.

The Chief Minister said that the YSRC government was not fighting only TD leader N. Chandrababu Naidu but also “united evil powers” including a section of the media. He warned the public representatives to be watchful, as there were chances that each MLA would be “targeted and branded in a terrible way by those evil forces.”

 

Speaking at a YSRC meeting with ministers, legislators, district unit party presidents, regional coordinators and leaders to chalk out election strategies for Mission 2024,  he instructed them to mingle with the people and inform them of the YSRC government’s welfare and development activities.

Speculation was rife that the CM would give an indication of going to the poll six months early but that did not come about.

Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the party cadre to take up door-to-door campaigning from May and brief the people on the implementation of government schemes and development activities. He instructed MLAs to visit at least 10 village or ward secretariats every month, and monitor each of them for two days. He said tickets would be given to those who would perform this task well.

 

He pointed out that the government had met 95 per cent of its 2019 poll promises and credited over `1.37 lakh crore through direct benefit transfer without corruption. Terming the party as the supreme, he said that all district in-charges, regional coordinators, and ministers must take responsibility and work for the development of the party by coordinating at the ground level.

The CM said that the main intention behind these programmes was to tell the people of the promises met and the good initiatives taken up in the last three years. He said that people will be given questionnaires to rate the governance as well as the performance MLAs. In regard to booth committee members, he said that 50 per cent must be given to women and 50 per cent to those from the SC, ST, BC and minorities communities.

 

...
