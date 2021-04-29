SSC, Inter exams to be held in AP

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy distribute Jagananna Vasathi Deevena cheque to students at the camp office on Wednesday, Ministers A Suresh (right), Ch Venu (left), and M Sankara Narayana others also seen. (Photo: DC)

VIJAYAWADA: The state government, asserting that SSC and Intermediate examinations were crucial for students, has decided to conduct them amidst strict corona protocol.

Stating that poverty should not deprive a child from pursuing higher education, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday credited Rs 1,048.94 crore into the accounts of mothers of 10,89,302 students under Jagananna Vasathi Deevena for the academic year 2020-21.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that only education has the power to change the world, eradicate poverty and backwardness of the society, which is why every child was entitled for getting education. He said that SSC and Intermediate examination are very important to the students as their future depends on those certificates and hence the government has decided to conduct the examinations taking all precautionary measures.

Mentioning that Vasathi Deevena would benefit nearly 10.89 lakh students in the State, the Chief Minister said that Rs 2,270 crore has been spent on the scheme since YSRC came into power.

To boost the education sector and schemes like Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena, Vasathi Deevena, Goru Muddha, Vidya Kanuka and Nadu-Nedu, the State government had spent a whopping Rs 25,714 crore in just 22 months, he pointed out.

Speaking on reforms in the education sector, he said that the government will be implementing CBSE syllabus from the coming academic year and also transform anganwadis as YSR pre-primary schools offering PP1, PP2 and Pre-first class education.

He said that the decision to conduct examinations to class X and Intermediate has been left to the state governments by the Centre. He explained that examinations are underway in some states following strict measures.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the criticism of opposition on conducting 10th and Inter examinations was uncalled for. He wanted to know if students will get admissions into premier institutions if they just have pass certificates, as only pass certificates would be issued by states that do not conduct the Board exams.