SEC bans victory processions, rallies after results of civic polls on May 3

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) has banned victory processions/rallies by candidates and parties after the counting of votes for the municipal polls on May 3 in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases

in the state.

The poll panel has made all the arrangements for polling on April 30 with Covid-19 restrictions. Voting on Friday is for elections to Warangal and Khammam municipal corporations besides for municipalities in Atchampet, Siddipet, Nakrekal, Jadcherla and Kothur. Besides, voting will be held for Lingojiguda division in the GHMC and for a ward each in Gajwel, Nalgonda, Bodhan and Parkal municipalities.

"No victory procession after the counting of votes on May 3 shall be permissible. Not more than two persons shall be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his/her authorised representative to receive the certificate of election from the returning officer," said an order issued by C. Partha Sarathi, commissioner, TSEC.

A total of 11,34,032 persons are eligible to exercise their franchise in these polls. As many as 1,539 polling booths will be staffed by 9,809 personnel.

The SEC has deployed additional police forces in 676 sensitive polling booths. The polling will be held through ballot papers. A total of 2,500 ballot boxes were supplied to the polling booths.