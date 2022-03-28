Strike hits several services, remains peaceful across TS

Many employees staged protests in Hyderabad and all district headquarters. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: The two-day strike call given by 10 central trade unions, including Left organisations, badly impacted Central government offices on the first day across the state but it went off peacefully on Monday.

Many employees staged protests in Hyderabad and all district headquarters. They are striking against the Union government's ‘anti-people, anti-farmers and anti-employees’ policies.

Those badly hit were public sector banks, insurance services, transport, telecom, coal, steel, fuel and postal services.

At a dharna in Narayanaguda, CPM state committee member M Srinivas said "The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is trying to privatise even profit-earning undertakings like LIC, BPCL, banks and other PSUs. The government must not buckle down to corporate companies."

V. Raghunathan, general secretary of the south central zonal council of All India LIC Employees Federation, said “the Union government is toeing the line of corporate giants and undermining the rights of the working class. This cannot be tolerated any longer.”

CPI state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy on Monday said the massive protest (dharna) won’t stop until the Centre withdraws the bank's privatisation.

In a protest at Bank street, organised by the All India Bank Officers Association (AIBO) and All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), he condemned the government’s "wrong policies". More than 30 crore employees are protesting against Modi government's policies. The protest was announced 30 days ago, but the government hasn’t made any conversation with any labour and employees organisations, said Venkat Reddy.

All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) national secretary B.S. Rambabu said, "Two persons are ruling the nation and two others (Adani, Ambani) are buying the nation. Government should demolish the New Pension Scheme and continue the Old Pension Scheme."