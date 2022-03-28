Nation Politics 28 Mar 2022 Andhra Pradesh denie ...
Nation, Politics

Andhra Pradesh denies irregularities, says Rs.48,000 crore not misused

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published Mar 28, 2022, 9:09 am IST
Updated Mar 28, 2022, 9:18 am IST
Buggana said CFMS was not systematically organised. That’s why book adjustment transactions are shown under special bills
AP Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath (DC)
  AP Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath (DC)

VIJAYAWADA: AP Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath has refuted the CAG’s observation of a Rs 48,000 crore financial irregularity by the state government. The CAG report has said that the state government, without showing accounts, used as much amount.

The minister said the state government gave a clarification to CAG about the funds. “There are no special bills in CFMS. To identify book adjustment transactions in CFMS reporting, the name of special bills was used. There is no head on special bills.”

 

He said the finance department secretary wrote a letter to CAG giving its clarification on the doubts raised over the absence of funds, and explaining that no such cash transactions were held and no corruption had occurred.

The total expenditure for the financial year 2020-21 was Rs 2,03,448 crore (including state development corporation expenditure). Of this, Rs 66,470 crore was for government employees' salaries, Rs 33,753 crore for debt and interest payments and Rs 65,447 crore for cash transfer schemes and other schemes, leaving a total of Rs 37,774 crore, it was explained.

 

The capital expenditure, he said, was Rs 18,145 crore, which included Nadu-Nedu, Manabadi, hospital works and road construction. “If all the details are so transparent and clear, then how can the TD level allegations of a Rs 48,000 crore misuse or corruption,” he asked.

The finance minister said the remarks and allegations made by TD leader and former finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on the state's financial situation were untrue.

Rejecting the allegation that Rs 48,000 crore went into the hands of state government officials, the minister said it is important to realize that this is a ‘book adjustment transaction’ that has taken place by the end of the financial year. “There are no special bills in CFMS which was designed to be chaotic and flawed during the term of Chandrababu Naidu. This has caused much confusion,” he said.

 

The minister said that in fact there were no special bills in this system. “The CFMS reporting system is called the Special Bills for Identifying Book Adjustments, except that the head of the special bills is nothing.”

He said CFMS was not systematically organised. “That’s why book adjustment transactions are shown under special bills. This authority was transferred to the CFMS CEO by the finance ministry officials as the treasury officials do not currently have the facility to make book adjustment transactions in the CFMS.”

 

Rajendranath clarified that the entire process was done in accordance with the regulations of the Ministry of Finance and the Treasury.

“The finance secretary wrote a detailed letter to the CAG stating that at the end of the financial year, such a book adjustment transaction is done manually by the treasury officials before the CFMS system is established. After the formation of this system, this power was vested in the CEO of CFMS himself. No cash transaction was made in this whole transaction. How can corruption happen when there are no cash transactions?”

 

Rajendranth claimed that it was not this government that introduced this system but it was following the system introduced in 2018 by the then TD government." Under this, the CFMS CEO was given the power to squander the remaining funds without spending in various branches. The TD government had shown 98,049 book-adjustment-transactions as special bills in 2018-29 and the YSRC government had shown only 54,183 book adjustment transactions as special bills in the 2020-21 financial year.”

...
Tags: buggana rajendranath, cag observation in andhra pradesh, rs 48000 crore misused, cfms
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Strike supporters erect flags at a traffic intersection on the first day of two day nationwide strike called by various labor unions in Kochi, Kerala, Monday, March 28, 2022. (AP/R S Iyer)

Two-day strike affects normal life in Kerala

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Yadadri temple. (ANI)

KCR attends 'Maha Kumbha Samprokshana' ceremony at Yadadri Temple

Pramod Sawant takes oath as Chief Minister of Goa (ANI)

Pramod Sawant takes oath as Goa Chief Minister for 2nd consecutive term

Trade unions AITUC, CITU and others staged a rasta-roko at Maddilapalem junction in Visakhapatnam, blocking traffic on the NH-16. (PTI file photo)

Stir in Visakhapatnam opposing steel plant sale



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Yogi Adityanath takes oath at mega show with 52 ministers

Yogi Adityanath attends his oath taking ceremony for the second time as Uttar Pradesh chief minister, at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on March 25, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

BJP ends Manipur suspense; Biren Singh will be CM again

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. (PTI)

Opposition protest over fuel price hike hits Parliament proceedings

The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for little less than an hour as opposition parties led by the Congress created a ruckus. (SANSAD TV/PTI)

Harbhajan Singh, Raghav Chadha among 5 AAP candidates for Rajya Sabha polls

Raghav Chadha is co-incharge of AAP's political affairs in Punjab and also sitting MLA from Rajinder Nagar in Delhi. (PTI Image)

Telangana ministers to meet Goyal over paddy procurement

Goyal had also stated that the Telangana government had agreed in writing not to supply boiled rice from this year but was now blaming the Centre for non-procurement. — DC file photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->