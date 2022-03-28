Nation Politics 28 Mar 2022 Didi to meet new par ...
Nation, Politics

Didi to meet new parties of Darjeeling for GTA, Panchayat polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published Mar 28, 2022, 1:49 pm IST
Updated Mar 28, 2022, 1:49 pm IST
Mamata also called for polls to establish a three-tier Panchayat system and a new GTA body in the hills
Mamata Banerjee (PTI)
 Mamata Banerjee (PTI)

Kolkata: After the decimation of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha in the hills of West Bengal, Trinamul Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has set her eyes on creating a new political equation with two new political outfits, Hamro Party and Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha– which have ruled the recent Darjeeling Municipality polls– to corner the BJP in the region.

On Sunday Ms Banerjee informed that she would meet the hill-based parties during her North Bengal tour of five days. She also called for polls to establish a three-tier Panchayat system and a new GTA body in the hills.

 

The chief minister said at an event in Siliguri, "I will spend three days in the hills to discuss the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA). We want the GTA polls to be held by May-June. Municipal polls were peaceful in the hills. We also want the Panchayat polls in the hills."

She added, "But there are three tiers on which the Centre has an enactment. We have urged the Centre to implement the law so that we can conduct the polls there. I need to talk to some political parties so that my brothers and sisters of the hills can also elect their representatives for peace in the region including Dooars and Terai."

 

Earlier this month, Hamro Party, launched by Ajoy Edwards– a former GNLF leader who is also owner of century-old famous Glenary's restaurant at hilltop– won 18 out of 32 wards of Darjeeling Municipality while Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha, founded by ex-GJM leader Anit Thapa, bagged nine seats.

...
Tags: chief minister mamata banerjee, gorkha janmukti morcha (gjm)
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Latest From Nation

Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan travelled on the first flight to Hyderabad from Puducherry, on Sunday, after a two years gap. (ANI)

Flight services resume from Puducherry to Hyderabad and Bengaluru

Supreme Court (PTI)

Hijab verdict: All India Muslim Personal Law Board moves SC

Left Front workers block railway tracks during a nationwide strike called by central trade unions to protest against Centre's policies, in Bhubaneswar, Monday, March 28, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Bharat bandh partially impacts banking services, normal life

Strike supporters erect flags at a traffic intersection on the first day of two day nationwide strike called by various labor unions in Kochi, Kerala, Monday, March 28, 2022. (AP/R S Iyer)

Two-day strike affects normal life in Kerala



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Yogi Adityanath takes oath at mega show with 52 ministers

Yogi Adityanath attends his oath taking ceremony for the second time as Uttar Pradesh chief minister, at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on March 25, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

BJP ends Manipur suspense; Biren Singh will be CM again

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. (PTI)

Opposition protest over fuel price hike hits Parliament proceedings

The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for little less than an hour as opposition parties led by the Congress created a ruckus. (SANSAD TV/PTI)

Harbhajan Singh, Raghav Chadha among 5 AAP candidates for Rajya Sabha polls

Raghav Chadha is co-incharge of AAP's political affairs in Punjab and also sitting MLA from Rajinder Nagar in Delhi. (PTI Image)

Telangana ministers to meet Goyal over paddy procurement

Goyal had also stated that the Telangana government had agreed in writing not to supply boiled rice from this year but was now blaming the Centre for non-procurement. — DC file photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->