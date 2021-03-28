TRS woos beneficiaries of welfare schemes from Sagar

TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had instructed party men, ministers, party MLAs, MLCs, MPs and other local leaders to meet every beneficiary in the next two weeks as part of the door-to-door campaigning for the by-poll. (Photo: Facebook@TRSparty)

HYDERABAD: The TRS is reaching out to beneficiaries of the government’s welfare schemes in the Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency ahead of the April 17 byelection. Beneficiaries have been identified by the various departments of the government.

It was found that there are 1.53 lakh beneficiaries of flagship schemes like Aasara pensions, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima, sheep distribution, fee reimbursement, scholarships, Arogyasri and Rs 1 per kg ration rice. The data has been sent to all their election in-charges.

TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had instructed party men, ministers, party MLAs, MLCs, MPs and other local leaders to meet every beneficiary in the next two weeks as part of the door-to-door campaigning for the by-poll.

Though the party is yet to announce its candidate, and as the March 30 deadline to file nominations draws near, the TRS has, nonetheless, stepped up campaigning that began three weeks back.

Already a dozen MLAs have been deputed as incharges and they have been covering every village in the constituency for the past two weeks. They are holding rallies with the beneficiaries and seeking votes based on the work done by the TRS government and promising to extend these benefits to new beneficiaries if they elect their party nominee.

The TRS is also planning to write letters to every beneficiary and send SMS messages seeking support for their candidate.

Speaking in the Assembly on Friday, Chandrasekhar Rao had said "Our welfare schemes are reaching every house in Telangana. When we reviewed the Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency recently, it was found that there were 1,53 lakh beneficiaries of various schemes. I asked my party men why they were not meeting the beneficiaries and told them to do so without any further delay."