Nation Politics 28 Mar 2021 Mamata lands in tigh ...
Nation, Politics

Mamata lands in tight spot after audio clip asking BJP man to work for her surfaces

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published Mar 28, 2021, 8:44 am IST
Updated Mar 28, 2021, 9:02 am IST
The BJP which tweeted the audio clip lodged a complaint against the CM with West Bengal’s CEO Ariz Aftab and demanded her resignation
It was the handiwork of a local leader who once used to be in our party, said Mamata Banerjee to Proloy Pal. — DC file photo
 It was the handiwork of a local leader who once used to be in our party, said Mamata Banerjee to Proloy Pal. — DC file photo

Kolkata: Two-time West Bengal chief minister and Trinamul Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, who is contesting from Nandigram in the Assembly elections, landed in a tight spot on Saturday after an audio clip in which she is allegedly heard asking a local BJP leader, who was earlier in her party, to work for her victory in the hot seat against her nemesis Shuvendu Adhikari surfaced.

While Ms Banerjee remained silent, her party strongly supported her over the audio clip of two minutes and 52 seconds which appears to be a phone conversation she recently had with Proloy Pal, BJP district vice-president of East Midnapore. 

 

In the evening, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, in a bid to counter the BJP's attack on the CM over her plea, claimed having an audio tape which allegedly has the conversation of two saffron party leaders — Mukul Roy and Sisir Bajoria — about creating pressure on the Election Commission in tweaking the rules for fielding party agents at polling booths which require them to be voters in the particular constituencies first. Mr Roy, however, called it “fake".

During her alleged talk with Mr Pal, Ms Banerjee said, "You are a very young chap. You also work very well. I know everything about you. Please help us this time. You will have no problem. Be assured about that."

 

Mr Pal, however, replied, "My family, inspired by you and your ideology, came into politics. The day you took oath as the CM, I performed a yagna inviting five Brahmins to it and took out rallies also. But I feel sad to see myself not getting the president's post (in the district) after doing so much for you, Didi."

To placate him, the TMC chief allegedly argued, "I know everything. But do you know who did it? It was the handiwork of a local leader who once used to be in our party. He did not allow me to visit either Nandigram or Midnapore. They ran it like their zamindari. You know everything brother!" 

 

Mr Pal, however, reasoned, "You may think of anything but I already left the party. I want to work for the present party with dedication. I cannot betray it…" The CM still sounded keen and tried to convince him to work for her.

Refusing her politely this time, Mr Pal said, "I thank you a lot for calling up me despite you being such a big leader, Didi! But please forgive me (for not accepting your request)." The BJP which tweeted the audio clip lodged a complaint against the CM with West Bengal’s Chief Electoral Officer, Ariz Aftab, and demanded her resignation.

 

Teasing Ms Banerjee, Shuvendu Adhikari alleged, "She has lost her credibility. She is totally bankrupt now. Apart from Proloy, she also warned some senior police officers of not following my words. But they alerted me of her threat then and there."

TMC minister Subrata Mukherjee, however, said, "The CM has done nothing wrong. I am proud of her. Can a top party leader not make a polite appeal to someone who has made an exit? Should that be spread as a canard in the media? Think again where the politics will go down to if such type of tricks are adopted."

 

...
Tags: mamata banerjee, mamata audio clip asking bjp leader, shuvendu adhikari, west bengal assembly polls, trinamool congress, bjp, west bengal bjp leader proloy pal, mamata banerjee phone conversation, subrata mukherjee, tmc spokesperson kunal ghosh
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Horoscope 28 March 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The civic body executed the road underbridge as part of the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) at a cost of Rs 59.09 crore. — DC file photo

Hitec City RuB to be opened on April 8

Most students come from lower income families and taking exams online will be difficult, says Hyderabad DEO. — . Representational image/DC

Closure of schools rakes up old issues

Very few contractors have turned up for projects citing not only land acquisition issues but also lack of budgetary allocations by the government and the civic body. — Representational image/DC

Nala widening works remain a herculean challenge for GHMC

The features that have been added recently include 'cancellation of registration', 'application for pending non-agriculture land assessment (NALA), and 'apply for pattadar passbook (PPB) semi-urban land'. — Representational image

Agricultural landowners flood Dharani portal with grievances



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

UPA is paralysed and non-Congress leader like Sharad Pawar should head it: Shiv Sena

I don't think any regional party in the country has objection to Sharad Pawar heading the UPA, said Sanjay Raut. (PTI file photo)

US defence secretary lists strategic ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Auspicious dates fixed for TTD’s Kalyanamastu

was successfully conducted in six phases between 2007 and 2011

Puducherry Congress CM may quit ahead of vote

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy in a meeting with the Congress MLAs (ANI)

'Bhatija & Co' looted Rs 10K crore, will go jail after we win: Amit Shah

We will implement the Citizenship Amendment Act and give citizenship to the refugees after coming to power here, Shah said. — PTI file photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham