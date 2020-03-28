Nation Politics 28 Mar 2020 You are a fighter wh ...
Nation, Politics

You are a fighter who will overcome this challenge: PM Modi to Boris Johnson

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Mar 28, 2020, 12:43 am IST
Updated Mar 28, 2020, 12:43 am IST
Prayers for your good health and best wishes in ensuring a healthy UK, PM Modi posted
Prime Minister Narendr Modi interacts with world leaders during virtual G20 summit. PTI photo
 Prime Minister Narendr Modi interacts with world leaders during virtual G20 summit. PTI photo

As shock waves swept through the world following revelations that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had tested positive for the Coronavirus as well, Prime Minister Narendra Modi swiftly sent a “get well” message to his British counterpart on twitter, hailing him as a “fighter” and expressing confidence he would “overcome this challenge as well”.

The developments came on a day when Britain “pledged £544 million (Pound sterling) to find a Coronavirus vaccine”.

 

PM Modi tweeted, “Dear PM @BorisJohnson You’re a fighter and you will overcome this challenge as well. Prayers for your good health and best wishes in ensuring a healthy UK.”

The British PM had earlier tweeted, “Over the last 24 hours, I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for the Coronavirus. I am now self-isolating but I will continue to lead the Government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this.”

In a statement meanwhile, the British High Commission in New Delhi said, “The UK Government has pledged an additional £210 million of support to accelerate work to find a coronavirus vaccine, in an announcement following a virtual summit of G20 leaders. The funding will ensure British scientists and researchers continue to lead the global fight against the virus. The UK has now pledged £544 million in total which makes it the biggest contributor to Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) – the international coalition to find a vaccine.”

British Acting High Commissioner to India Jan Thompson said, “This important announcement demonstrates the UK’s continued commitment to finding a coronavirus vaccine alongside our key international partners.  We already have a strong record of research collaboration with India; at a time like this, international collaboration is more important than ever”.

