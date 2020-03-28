Nation Politics 28 Mar 2020 KTR to Pawan Kalyan: ...
Nation, Politics

KTR to Pawan Kalyan: Call me brother, not sir

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 28, 2020, 11:17 am IST
Updated Mar 28, 2020, 11:17 am IST
Pawan responds with an "Yes Brother!"
Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan (left) and IT minister K T Rama Rao. (Twitter)
 Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan (left) and IT minister K T Rama Rao. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: There was an interesting exchange between IT minister K T Rama Rao and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Twitter when Pawan Kalyan addressed KTR as ‘sir’ and KTR told him not to call him ‘sir’ but to call him ‘brother’.

Pawan Kalyan has donated Rs 2 crore to both the Telugu states and the Centre (Rs 50 lakh to each state and Rs 1 crore to the Centre) to fight the Coronavirus. “You have given a great message brother,” tweeted KTR.

Pawan Kalyan replied: ‘Thanks Sir’. He went on to praise CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and KTR for doing a wonderful job.

“Since when did you start calling me Sir. Always a brother please (sic),” the minister replied. “Ok brother,” Pawan tweeted back.

...
Tags: jana sena chief pawan kalyan, k t rama rao, telugu rashtra samithi, coronavirus (covid-19)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

KCR says Telangana is prepared to fight upto 60,000 cases
Telangana, AP chief ministers join hands to keep the borders sealed

Latest From Nation

Migrant workers walk carrying their belongings on a highway to Uttar Pradesh to go back to their villages. (AFP)

UP government arranges 1,000 buses for stranded migrant workers

Guntur district police guarding inter state border shared with Telangana at Macherla town of Guntur District. (DC Photo: Tejo Roy)

Many stuck at AP border due to lockdown now get entry

A glimpse into the interiors of quarantine facility run by the Southern Naval Command to combat COVID-19 in Kochi. (PTI)

British media gives bad press to quarantine facilities in Kerala

The driver and the four passengers were booked for violating rules amid lockdown and taken into custody. (AFP)

4 held in Hyderabad for trying to flee in ambulance



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

You are a fighter who will overcome this challenge: PM Modi to Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Narendr Modi interacts with world leaders during virtual G20 summit. PTI photo

India thanks UAE for providing shelter to Indians stranded in Dubai

File photo shows Indian PM Narendra Modi with Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. PTI

Sonia writes to PM Modi on corona, seeks risk allowance for healthcare workers

A doctor checks temperature of passengers at a bus stand as a precautionary measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus, before they leave for their destinations, in Jammu. PTI photo

Shivraj wins trust vote, Congress MLAs abstain

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo- PTi)

Congress: Modiji, please give them Nyay

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham