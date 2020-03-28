KTR to Pawan Kalyan: Call me brother, not sir

Hyderabad: There was an interesting exchange between IT minister K T Rama Rao and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Twitter when Pawan Kalyan addressed KTR as ‘sir’ and KTR told him not to call him ‘sir’ but to call him ‘brother’.

Thanks Anna 👍



Since when did you start calling me sir! Always a brother pls! https://t.co/XpKqTZNOxZ — KTR (@KTRTRS) March 26, 2020

Pawan Kalyan has donated Rs 2 crore to both the Telugu states and the Centre (Rs 50 lakh to each state and Rs 1 crore to the Centre) to fight the Coronavirus. “You have given a great message brother,” tweeted KTR.

Pawan Kalyan replied: ‘Thanks Sir’. He went on to praise CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and KTR for doing a wonderful job.

“Since when did you start calling me Sir. Always a brother please (sic),” the minister replied. “Ok brother,” Pawan tweeted back.