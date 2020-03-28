Nation Politics 28 Mar 2020 India thanks UAE for ...
Nation, Politics

India thanks UAE for providing shelter to Indians stranded in Dubai

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 28, 2020, 12:57 am IST
Updated Mar 28, 2020, 12:57 am IST
Modi thanked the Crown Prince for his personal attention to the health and safety of Indian expatriates in the present situation
File photo shows Indian PM Narendra Modi with Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. PTI
Just hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Abu Dhabi crown prince on the Coronavirus Pandemic, India “thanked the UAE authorities for accommodating the 19 Indian nationals who were stuck at Dubai airport for past several days”.

The Indian mission in Dubai tweeted, “They got stranded due to various restrictions to deal with Covid-19 pandemic. Hotel rooms have been given to them inside the airport. Our Consulate had been in constant touch with the Indian nationals and UAE and Indian authorities. We had also provided some financial help to enable our stranded passengers to buy food. The situation was tough due to the pandemic situation.”

 

During their conversation last evening, Abu Dhabi crown prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan had “assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the welfare of the over two million Indians living in UAE and contributing to its economy”. PM Modi “thanked the Crown Prince for his personal attention to the health and safety of Indian expatriates in the present situation”.    

A statement issued late on Thursday night by the MEA said, “The two leaders exchanged information and views on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the situation in their respective countries, as well as the steps being taken by their Governments. They agreed that the next few weeks would be crucial to control the spread of the virus, and required concerted and coordinated efforts by all countries. In this context, they appreciated the organisation of a Virtual Summit among G20 Leaders earlier in the day, to discuss the pandemic.

Both leaders emphasised the importance they attach to the strength and richness of the bilateral relationship. They agreed to maintain regular consultations between their officials in the present situation, particularly to ensure continuity of logistical supply lines.”

Tags: sheikh mohammed bin zayed al nahyan, coronavirus in india, indians stranded in dubai
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


