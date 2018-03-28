State-level tie-up to build anti-BJP alliance

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamul Congress chief Mamata Banerjee (right) with NCP chief Sharad Pawar (left) after a meeting at Parliament house in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: As the Congress deftly pushes for Opposition unity, Trinamul Congr-ess president Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday hit the ground running in her quest for a Federal Front and came up with a “1:1 formula”, that proposes state-level allian-ces be formed to defeat the BJP.

The West Bengal chief minister met leaders of political parties across the spectrum. She is likely to meet UPA chaiperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday evening.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, the TMC chief said she was not averse to the idea of the Congress being part of any coalition against the BJP. “Whoever is strong in whichever state, that party should be allowed to take on the BJP. Let us help them (the parties). It has to be 1:1. In fact, the Congress should support JD-S leader Deve Gowda ji in Parliament.”

Among all those with whom she held meetings, the longest discussion was held with NCP chief Sharad Pawar whom the TMC chief visited in his office.