search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

State-level tie-up to build anti-BJP alliance

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published Mar 28, 2018, 12:32 am IST
Updated Mar 28, 2018, 12:32 am IST
Mamata’s 1:1 formula lets state parties to lead; says not averse to Congress tie-up.
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamul Congress chief Mamata Banerjee (right) with NCP chief Sharad Pawar (left) after a meeting at Parliament house in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamul Congress chief Mamata Banerjee (right) with NCP chief Sharad Pawar (left) after a meeting at Parliament house in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: As the Congress deftly pushes for Opposition unity, Trinamul Congr-ess president Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday hit the ground running in her quest for a Federal Front and came up with a “1:1 formula”, that proposes state-level allian-ces be formed to defeat the BJP. 

The West Bengal chief minister met leaders of political parties across the spectrum. She is likely to meet UPA chaiperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday evening.

 

Addressing the media on Tuesday, the TMC chief said she was not averse to the idea of the Congress being part of any coalition against the BJP. “Whoever is strong in whichever state, that party should be allowed to take on the BJP. Let us help them (the parties). It has to be 1:1. In fact, the Congress should support JD-S leader Deve Gowda ji in Parliament.”

Among all those with whom she held meetings, the longest discussion was held with NCP chief Sharad Pawar whom the TMC chief visited in his office.

Tags: trinamul congress, federal front, mamata banerjee, sharad pawar, sonia gandhi, sanjay raut
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Time for BJP to pack up and go: WB CM Mamata after meeting oppn leaders


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ball-tampering: Lehmann to continue as Aus coach, Smith, Warner, Bancroft suspended

While Darren Lehmann will continue in his role as Australian men's team coach, Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft are suspended and won't feature in the fourth Test versus South Africa in the wake of ball-tampering row. (Photo: AP / AFP)
 

Apple unveils its new 9.7-inch iPad

Apple's new 9.7-inch iPad with its Pencil stylus.
 

Dhaka man fakes death using red juice to avoid paying after losing cricket bet

Shikder sent the film anonymously to the person to whom he lost the cricket bet (Photo: AFP)
 

Britain's highest-ranking transgender soldier marries partner who was born a woman

Britain's highest-ranking transgender soldier marries partner who was born a woman. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

ZOOOK SolarMuse speaker: The Bluetooth speaker that never dies

The device uses APT-X chip HD lossless audio technology to generate 3D stereo sound.
 

Italian man charged with stealing aubergines to feed his child cleared after 9 years

He pleaded with the police that he had tried to steal the nightshade because he was unemployed and desperate to feed his child. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

JD(S) retort to Siddaramaiah: We’ll field candidate for Rajya Sabha poll

JD(S) leader and former minister PGR Sindhia inaugurates the party’s ‘Kumara Parva’ padayatra in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Bengaluru: Shot in arm for BJP, retired police B N S Reddy joins party

BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa welcomes retired police officer BNS Reddy and others to the party on Wednesday

State of play: One Yogi down, but Siddaramaiah still has BJP to beat

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

UP RS polls: Sulking ally may act spoilsport in BJP 9th nominee’s win

Uttar Pradesh sends 31 MPs to the 245-member Rajya Sabha, and the BJP, which won a massive victory in the 2017 Assembly elections, is yet to get a lion's share of these. (Photo: File/ANI)

‘Even films, army have dynasties, not just politics’

Madhusudan Mistry Veteran Congress Leader
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham