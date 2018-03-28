search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Amit Shah’s brain fade: B S Yeddyurappa govt most corrupt!

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 28, 2018, 6:37 am IST
Updated Mar 28, 2018, 7:04 am IST
Social media went viral with the comment.
Davangere: This was one embarrassment the BJP could have done without at a time when rival politicians are mocking the party’s CM candidate, B.S. Yeddyurappa for his alleged involvement in a series of scams when he was CM.

The rotund Mr Shah did the unpardonable at a press meet in Davangere and quoting a former Supreme Court judge, said the “Yeddyurappa government” was the most corrupt  in the country. On realising his faux pas when it was pointed out to him by other BJP leaders, he quickly corrected himself to say the “Siddaramaiah government.”

 

Social media went viral with the comment. The Congress happily latched on to it and said its campaign in Karnataka had started on a “fabulous” note as it took a swipe at Mr Shah who has been accusing the Congress regime in the state of being mired in corruption.

