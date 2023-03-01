  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 28 Feb 2023 Tirupati: Prohibited ...
Nation, Politics

Tirupati: Prohibited lands under section 22A stirs brawl between political parties

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH P. SUBRAMANYAM
Published Mar 1, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 1, 2023, 12:12 am IST
YSRC MLA Bhumana Karunakar claimed that the issue was being resolved. The stamps and registrations department has been directed to allow land registrations to proceed without difficulty. (File Photo)
 YSRC MLA Bhumana Karunakar claimed that the issue was being resolved. The stamps and registrations department has been directed to allow land registrations to proceed without difficulty. (File Photo)

Tirupati: The ruling YSR Congress and a united opposition, including the Telugu Desam, Jana Sena, the Left parties and the Congress, were engaged in a political fight and street protests after some 3,000 acres of land in Tirupati region were listed on the prohibitory list under Section 22A.

 While the united opposition accused the government of failing to protect the interests of the common man, YSRC MLA Bhumana Karunakar claimed that the issue was being resolved. The stamps and registrations department has been directed to allow land registrations to proceed without difficulty, he said.

In response, the Rayalaseema Porata Samithi convener Naveen Kumar Reddy alleged that the ruling party was trying to instill fear among the voters in Tirupati by placing 3,000 acres of land on the prohibitory list.

 "Out of the 3,000 acres, only a few acres belong to the TTD, whereas a majority is private land and properties that were wrongly placed in the prohibitory list. This is a huge scam perpetrated by touts and brokers supported by the YSRC. They are eager to collect large sums from the landowners by pledging to remove the curbs on the trade of lands and properties under 22A," he alleged.

 CPM city secretary T. Subramanyam said at a conference of the united opposition here on Tuesday that a plot was hatched by ruling party leaders to make financial gains before the next general elections.

 "The 3,000 acres of land were added to the prohibited list on orders from the ruling party leaders. Now they're shedding crocodile tears and pretending that they were not in the know of things,” he observed.

 Giving a clarification, YSRC MLA Bhumana said that there was some uncertainty over the property registrations in Tirupati region and that some of the victims had approached him five days ago. "I spoke to the inspector general of the stamps and registrations department, as well as the registrar office in Tirupati and the TTD authorities, and asked them to resolve the issues of registrations immediately," he said.

The MLA said TTD JEO, V. Veerabrahmam, wrote a letter to the state endowments department, requesting that the problem be resolved quickly. He lambasted the Telugu Desam for trying to confuse the public over the issue. "I have always worked in public interest, never for my own gains. Some selfish politicians are trying to mislead the public for political advantage. I urge the public not to believe in such propaganda. I would fight for the people," Bhumana stated.

Meanwhile, the united opposition decided to constitute a forum to tackle the issue. They elected retired teacher S. Sudhakar to lead the forum and CPI leader A. Radhakrishna to act as co-convener. The forum will consist of two representatives from each political party as well as the victims.

...
Tags: united opposition, telugu desam party(tdp), jana sena (js party), left parties, ap congress
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Latest From Nation

Manikrao Thakre. (Photo: AP)

Telangana: Manikrao Thakre begins five-day tour, Nalgonda meeting on Wednesday

People use umbrella to protect themselves from the heat on a hot summer afternoon in Hyderabad. (File Photo / DC)

Health Ministry gears up to fight summer heat, issues advisory

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI Photo)

Gear up for snap polls in TS: Shah

On Tuesday, the division bench directed the additional and deputy directors of the ED to file a counter affidavit. It adjourned the case to March 7. (Image Source: PTI)

HC issues status quo on ED seizure order



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

Netherlands views India as a crucial partner: Ambassador Marten van den Berg

Ambassador Marten van den Berg, who is also a renowned economist, in Hyderabad on Monday. (Twitter/@coMakeIT)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Kerala CM terms arrest of Sisodia as an attack on democracy

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI Photo)

Rahul's 'My Experiments with Love' speech enthralls Cong plenary

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the Congress' 85th Plenary session on its 3rd day, in Nava Raipur, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (PTI)

SC verdict has unmasked the betrayers who wanted to finish off AIADMK: Palaniswami

Supporters of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami celebrate outside AIADMK headquarters in Chennai, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The Supreme Court allowed Palaniswami to continue as AIADMK's Interim General Secretary. (PTI Photo)

BJP fuelling fire of hatred, targeting minorities, Dalits, tribals, women: Sonia

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi speaks during the 85th Plenary Session of the Indian National Congress, in Raipur, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Congress didn’t think of airports, BJP doubled them, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and others during the inauguration of the Shivamogga Airport, Monday (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->