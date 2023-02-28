  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 28 Feb 2023 Revanth continues at ...
Nation, Politics

Revanth continues attack on KCR, KTR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Feb 28, 2023, 1:20 am IST
Updated Feb 28, 2023, 1:20 am IST
Revanth Reddy said that the Congress, in its 50 years in power, had constructed many irrigation projects, laid roads and gave water and power to every village, constructed schools, tanks and hospitals. (DC File)
 Revanth Reddy said that the Congress, in its 50 years in power, had constructed many irrigation projects, laid roads and gave water and power to every village, constructed schools, tanks and hospitals. (DC File)

WARANGAL: Telangana Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy on Monday slammed the BRS for burdening farmers with “useless restrictions”, claiming agriculture was treated like a festive activity during the Congress regime.

Making the comments during the Haath Se Haath Jodo campaign in Parkal of Warangal on Monday, Revanth Reddy also held a padayatra from Kantathmakur, covering Dharmaramam, Nadikuda, Puligilla, Raipurthy, Malkapet, Nagaram Cross, to Parkal.

During his address in Parkal, Revanth Reddy questioned minister K.T. Rama Rao on a slew of issues, ranging from why he failed to meet families of youths who died in statehood agitation or family of tribal doctor D. Preethi or of a four-year-old who was killed by dogs.

Revanth Reddy said that the Congress, in its 50 years in power, had constructed many irrigation projects, laid roads and gave water and power to every village, constructed schools, tanks and hospitals.

 “Visit Chintamadaka, the native place of your father KCR, you can see the temple and school in that village that was built by the Congress government,” he said, addressing Rama Rao.

Further, Revanth Reddy also claimed that the Congress must be credited with developing Hitec City, Outer Ring Road, international airport, Shilparamam, Metro Rail project, IT hub, railways stations and the Mamnoor airport at Warangal.

“Lakhs of Indiramma houses, thousands of crores of rupees of farm loans were waived off to farmers, fees reimbursement scheme was brought and Arogyasri was introduced by the Congress,” he said.

He also attacked Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, claiming that in his nine years in power, he “only managed to shut paper and sugar factories, grab thousands of acres, construct farmhouses and gather crores of rupees.”

Revanth Reddy did not spare the local BRS MLA Dharma Reddy, either, calling him a person with no morals and accusing him of irregularities in developmental works to pocket money.

“He must change his name to Dandhala Reddy… It is Errabelli Dayakar Rao who was leader of the Dandupalyam team who is encouraging all these MLAs to indulge in such activities,” Revanth Reddy said.

 

 

...
Tags: a revanth reddy, telangana pradesh congress committee (tpcc), bharat rashtra samiti (brs), haath se haath jodo abhiyan
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Dama Srinivasa Rao, citing an incident wherein street dogs killed a child, accused the GHMC of negligence and irresponsible behaviour. “GHMC must take serious steps to curb the dog menace,” (Representational Image/DC)

No end in sight to stray dog menace in Hyderabad

According to the police, the murder was committed after honey-trapping the victim, who was invited to Rakesh Reddy’s flat in Jubilee Hills. Reddy is alleged to have extorted a huge sum of money, blackmailed him into signing blank documents and bludgeoning Jayaram (in picture) to death. (Photo by arrangement)

NRI businessman murder case judgment on March 6

(Representational Image: PTI)

EC issues schedule for election of MLCs from MLAs quota, polling on March 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the inaugural ceremony of Aero India 2023, in Bengaluru, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (File photo/PTI)

Congress didn’t think of airports, BJP doubled them, says Modi



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending February 28

Two major Telugu Sankranti releases will be streamed on OTT platforms this week. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

PM Modi holds massive road-show in poll-bound Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters during a roadshow, in Belagavi, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.

Kerala CM terms arrest of Sisodia as an attack on democracy

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI Photo)

Rahul's 'My Experiments with Love' speech enthralls Cong plenary

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the Congress' 85th Plenary session on its 3rd day, in Nava Raipur, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (PTI)

SC verdict has unmasked the betrayers who wanted to finish off AIADMK: Palaniswami

Supporters of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami celebrate outside AIADMK headquarters in Chennai, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The Supreme Court allowed Palaniswami to continue as AIADMK's Interim General Secretary. (PTI Photo)

BJP fuelling fire of hatred, targeting minorities, Dalits, tribals, women: Sonia

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi speaks during the 85th Plenary Session of the Indian National Congress, in Raipur, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->