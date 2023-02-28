Revanth continues attack on KCR, KTR

Revanth Reddy said that the Congress, in its 50 years in power, had constructed many irrigation projects, laid roads and gave water and power to every village, constructed schools, tanks and hospitals. (DC File)

WARANGAL: Telangana Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy on Monday slammed the BRS for burdening farmers with “useless restrictions”, claiming agriculture was treated like a festive activity during the Congress regime.

Making the comments during the Haath Se Haath Jodo campaign in Parkal of Warangal on Monday, Revanth Reddy also held a padayatra from Kantathmakur, covering Dharmaramam, Nadikuda, Puligilla, Raipurthy, Malkapet, Nagaram Cross, to Parkal.

During his address in Parkal, Revanth Reddy questioned minister K.T. Rama Rao on a slew of issues, ranging from why he failed to meet families of youths who died in statehood agitation or family of tribal doctor D. Preethi or of a four-year-old who was killed by dogs.

Revanth Reddy said that the Congress, in its 50 years in power, had constructed many irrigation projects, laid roads and gave water and power to every village, constructed schools, tanks and hospitals.

“Visit Chintamadaka, the native place of your father KCR, you can see the temple and school in that village that was built by the Congress government,” he said, addressing Rama Rao.

Further, Revanth Reddy also claimed that the Congress must be credited with developing Hitec City, Outer Ring Road, international airport, Shilparamam, Metro Rail project, IT hub, railways stations and the Mamnoor airport at Warangal.

“Lakhs of Indiramma houses, thousands of crores of rupees of farm loans were waived off to farmers, fees reimbursement scheme was brought and Arogyasri was introduced by the Congress,” he said.

He also attacked Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, claiming that in his nine years in power, he “only managed to shut paper and sugar factories, grab thousands of acres, construct farmhouses and gather crores of rupees.”

Revanth Reddy did not spare the local BRS MLA Dharma Reddy, either, calling him a person with no morals and accusing him of irregularities in developmental works to pocket money.

“He must change his name to Dandhala Reddy… It is Errabelli Dayakar Rao who was leader of the Dandupalyam team who is encouraging all these MLAs to indulge in such activities,” Revanth Reddy said.