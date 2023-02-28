PM to aid Pasmanda Muslims

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored backwardness among Pasmanda Muslims as he highlighted his government’s efforts to reach out to the most deprived sections of society with its various welfare schemes. In a post-budget webinar on “reaching the last mile”, he said his government is launching a special mission for the most deprived among the tribals.

“We must provide facilities to our tribes in over 200 districts and over 22,000 villages. Among our minorities, especially among Muslims, we have Pasmanda Muslims. How we have to take benefits to them... as they even today after so many years of Independence remain far behind,” he said.