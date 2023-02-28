  
Nation, Politics

Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain resign from Cabinet

Delhi ministers (L-R) Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia. (DC Image)
  Delhi ministers (L-R) Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia. (DC Image)

NEW DELHI: Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain on Tuesday resigned from the Cabinet, amid corruption allegations against them.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accepted their resignations, officials said.

Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Sunday evening in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

Jain is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in a money laundering case.

