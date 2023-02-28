Congress didn’t think of airports, BJP doubled them, says Modi

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress for ignoring air connectivity to smaller cities and said the BJP’s policies and decisions led to expansion of airports in India after 2014. He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Shivamogga airport at Sogane village.

“The Congress focused on air connectivity between major cities. Prior to 2014, India had 74 airports after 70 years of Independence. In the last 9 years (of BJP rule at the Centre) 74 new airports have been added across India,” the Prime Minister pointed out.

Air India, Modi said, made the world’s largest aircraft purchase recently. “Under the Congress, Air India was known for scams and business loss but now it is scaling new heights and the country is making news globally in the aviation sector. Air India will provide jobs in the coming days to youth,” the PM said.

“With new airports coming up across the country, many planes will be needed. We now have to import planes but the days are not far when Indians will travel on planes built under ‘Make in India’ scheme and youths will get to manufacture them,” Modi said.

Those wearing ‘hawai chappals’ should travel in ‘hawai jahaz’ (aircraft). I'm seeing it happening: PM Modi.

Modi credited the double engine government in Karnataka for faster development works. He wanted the people to imagine the pace at which his government was working for development of airways, roadways, railways, highways and digital connectivity.

“Be it a vehicle or a government, a double engine will have more speed to run,” Modi observed and said Karnataka was moving at a much faster pace now. Pointing to the airport in Shivamogga, Modi said it will increase the influx of tourists to the region and bring in dollars and pounds to help growth.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and others were present.