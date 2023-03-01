CM Jagan blows conch for Polls 2024, challenges Naidu and Pawan to contest 175 seats

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the people to vote the YSRC back to power in the next elections if they felt they benefited from the slew of welfare measures he had initiated since mid-2019. (File Photo: DC)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has blown the conch for the next Assembly elections and dared Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena founder Pawan Kalyan to contest all the 175 Assembly seats.

Addressing a public meeting after releasing the YSR Rythu Bharosa at Tenali on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said, “Today, the war is not between castes in the state but it is between classes, there should be a change in the political system.”

The Chief Minister asked the people to vote the YSRC back to power in the next elections if they felt they benefited from the slew of welfare measures he had initiated since mid-2019.

Asserting that these welfare schemes being implemented by the government will ensure a clean sweep of 175 seats for the YSRC in the next elections, Jagan Mohan Reddy said the Opposition parties were scared of becoming irrelevant in state politics.

Reiterating that the “people are the backbone” of the YSRC, he said the government has implemented 98.5 per cent of its election promises in the past four years. He asserted that this was a guarantee to the party’s win in all the 175 seats.

He said the state enjoyed good rains during the last three and half years due to God’s blessings to his government. “During earlier Chandrababu-led government, 300 mandals in AP used to face drought conditions every year. Previously too, from 1995 to 2004 when the TD ruled the state, drought conditions prevailed. This showed Chandrababu is a synonym for drought.”

The CM said, “Chandrababu Naidu is an embodiment of injustice, cheating and lies. The rain guns concept was used during the TD government’s term, due to the lack of rains. But, there is no need for rain guns when the Jagan government runs the state. The rains were copious for the past four years with the blessings of the almighty,” he said.

“Every reservoir in the state was filled with water, the groundwater levels have increased in all villages and even in Naidu’s Kuppam segment. The drought-prone Anantapur district also experienced good rains, which shows God will shower his blessings if there is good heart and good governance,” Jagan Mohan Reddy averred.

Throwing the gauntlet at the opposition, the CM asked the TD and Jana Sena chiefs if they have the guts to contest all the 175 seats in the next Assembly elections. He said the opposition parties have become envious of the credibility and political goodwill of the YSRC. “They will continue to suffer as envy has no medicine,” he added.