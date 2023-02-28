  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 28 Feb 2023 BJP’s ‘V ...
Nation, Politics

BJP’s ‘Vision 90’ meeting on TS polls today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Feb 28, 2023, 12:36 am IST
Updated Feb 28, 2023, 1:28 am IST
Amit Shah is likely to discuss the party's activities from the village level to the state level. (PTI Photo)
 Amit Shah is likely to discuss the party's activities from the village level to the state level. (PTI Photo)

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are set to attend the ‘Vision 90’ meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday about the party’s aim to win 90 Assembly seats in the upcoming state elections later this year.

Sources said that the executive members received a call from Shah’s office on Monday, calling them for an emergency meeting. Shah is likely to discuss the party's activities from the village level to the state level and take stock of the groundwork for strengthening the cadre at the booth level.

They said that the BJP is also likely to discuss the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the liquor scam case as several Telugu leaders were suspected to be involved in it. The meeting will discuss various scenarios in case of arrests in the state, they said.

Senior leaders, including Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, BJP national vice-president D.K. Aruna, Etala Rajendar, Dr K. Laxman and Vijayashanti, among others, are likely to be in attendance.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader G. Vivek Venkataswamy, who is on a tour of Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, said that the CBI would arrest Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's daughter and MLC K. Kavita, in the Delhi liquor scam case.

“The accused in the case planned to implement a similar policy in Punjab to loot the people's money,” Venkataswamy said, echoing comments made by party MP D. Arvind.

...
Tags: bjp telangana, amit shah, vision 90
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Enough of 'Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram', BJP's doors closed forever for Nitish: Amit Shah
Amit Shah to visit Karnataka, MP and Bihar from today

Latest From Nation

Dama Srinivasa Rao, citing an incident wherein street dogs killed a child, accused the GHMC of negligence and irresponsible behaviour. “GHMC must take serious steps to curb the dog menace,” (Representational Image/DC)

No end in sight to stray dog menace in Hyderabad

According to the police, the murder was committed after honey-trapping the victim, who was invited to Rakesh Reddy’s flat in Jubilee Hills. Reddy is alleged to have extorted a huge sum of money, blackmailed him into signing blank documents and bludgeoning Jayaram (in picture) to death. (Photo by arrangement)

NRI businessman murder case judgment on March 6

(Representational Image: PTI)

EC issues schedule for election of MLCs from MLAs quota, polling on March 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the inaugural ceremony of Aero India 2023, in Bengaluru, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (File photo/PTI)

Congress didn’t think of airports, BJP doubled them, says Modi



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending February 28

Two major Telugu Sankranti releases will be streamed on OTT platforms this week. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP headed for a big win in Tripura, Nagaland, close fight in Meghalaya: Exit Polls

Voters show their identification cards as they wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Tripura Assembly elections. (PTI Photo)

PM releases over ₹16K-cr under PM-KISAN scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters during a roadshow, in Belagavi, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.

Kerala CM terms arrest of Sisodia as an attack on democracy

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI Photo)

Rahul's 'My Experiments with Love' speech enthralls Cong plenary

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the Congress' 85th Plenary session on its 3rd day, in Nava Raipur, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (PTI)

SC verdict has unmasked the betrayers who wanted to finish off AIADMK: Palaniswami

Supporters of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami celebrate outside AIADMK headquarters in Chennai, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The Supreme Court allowed Palaniswami to continue as AIADMK's Interim General Secretary. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->