BJP’s ‘Vision 90’ meeting on TS polls today

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are set to attend the ‘Vision 90’ meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday about the party’s aim to win 90 Assembly seats in the upcoming state elections later this year.

Sources said that the executive members received a call from Shah’s office on Monday, calling them for an emergency meeting. Shah is likely to discuss the party's activities from the village level to the state level and take stock of the groundwork for strengthening the cadre at the booth level.

They said that the BJP is also likely to discuss the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the liquor scam case as several Telugu leaders were suspected to be involved in it. The meeting will discuss various scenarios in case of arrests in the state, they said.

Senior leaders, including Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, BJP national vice-president D.K. Aruna, Etala Rajendar, Dr K. Laxman and Vijayashanti, among others, are likely to be in attendance.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader G. Vivek Venkataswamy, who is on a tour of Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, said that the CBI would arrest Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's daughter and MLC K. Kavita, in the Delhi liquor scam case.

“The accused in the case planned to implement a similar policy in Punjab to loot the people's money,” Venkataswamy said, echoing comments made by party MP D. Arvind.