BJP headed for a big win in Tripura, Nagaland, close fight in Meghalaya: Exit Polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VINEETA PANDEY AND MANOJ ANAND
Published Feb 28, 2023, 12:35 am IST
Updated Feb 28, 2023, 1:28 am IST
Voters show their identification cards as they wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Tripura Assembly elections. (PTI Photo)
 Voters show their identification cards as they wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Tripura Assembly elections. (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: The exit polls have predicted a close fight between the BJP and the Left in Tripura though the BJP and its allies have an edge in the Assembly elections. The exit polls also predicted a clear victory for the BJP in Nagaland but a major loss for it in Meghalaya, as voting in the two northeastern states, each with 60 Assembly seats, ended on Monday.

The voter turnout in the Nagaland Assembly elections was recorded more than 74 per cent while it was about 64 per cent for Meghalaya, where the BJP is going it alone after a rift with chief minister Conrad Sangma’s NPP and hopes to increase its tally.

The BJP, which wrested power in Tripura from the CPI(M) five years back, ending its long rule, had made all efforts to stop the alliance of the Left and Congress. The Poll of Exit Polls compiled by NDTV has predicted the BJP and its allies will win over 32 seats in the 60-member Assembly while in Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma’s party, the National People’s Party (NPP), is predicted to take maximum seats, but it will still need the Congress’ support to form a government in the state. The NPP is predicted to win around 20 to 26 seats but still short of few votes to reach the majority mark of 31.

In Nagaland, the BJP, which won 12 of the state's 60 seats in 2018, is contesting in alliance with the NDPP. Under the seat-sharing agreement, the NDPP is contesting 40 seats and the BJP 20. Here the BJP-NDPP (National Democratic Progressive Party) combine is predicted to get a clear majority of about 42 seats. The NPF is expected to get about six, as indicated in the Poll of Exit Polls by NDTV, while the Congress is expected to have a poor show with one or two seats.

In Nagaland, the India-Today Axis My India poll has indicated anything between 38-48 seats for the BJP, 1-2 for the Congress and 3-8 for NPF. Times Now-ETG Research has predicted 39-49 for BJP-NDPP, 4-8 seats for the NPF and zero for Congress. Jan Ki Baat has given 35-45 to BJP-NDPP combine, 6-10 to NPF and zero to Congress. Zee News-Matrize has predicted 35-43 seats for BJP-NDPP, 1-3 for Congress and 2-5 for NPF. In Nagaland, BJP candidate Kazheto Kinimi won unopposed from Akuluto constituency after his opponent pulled out of the race.

In Tripura, all exit polls have given zero to the Congress. The India-Today Axis My India poll has indicated 36-45 seats for the BJP and 6-11 for the Left, Times Now-ETG Research has predicted 21-27 for BJP and 18-24 for the Left, Jan Ki Baat has given 29-40 to the BJP and 9-16 to Left and Zee News-Matrize has predicted 29-36 for BJP and 13-21 for the Left.

In Meghalaya, the NPP is projected to retain power with 21-26 seats. The Trinamul Congress, which is looking to expand its footprint in the state, is expected to get 8-13 seats as predicted by Zee News-Matrize. It has predicted 6-11 seats for the BJP and 3-6 for the Congress, which had once ruled the state in coalition with regional parties. The Congress is hoping to make a comeback in Meghalaya. Here, the India-Today Axis My India poll has indicated 18-24 seats for NPP, 4-8 seats for the BJP and 6-12 for the Congress, Times Now-ETG Research has predicted 18-26 for NPP, 3-6 for BJP and 2-5 for Congress, Jan Ki Baat has given 11-16 to NPP, 6-11 to Congress and 3-7 to BJP. In Meghalaya, polling in Sohiong seat was deferred after the death of a candidate.

