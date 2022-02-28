Nation Politics 28 Feb 2022 Manipur Assembly ele ...
Nation, Politics

Manipur Assembly elections 2022: Nearly 12 per cent voter turnout recorded till 10 am

ANI
Published Feb 28, 2022, 9:20 am IST
Updated Feb 28, 2022, 10:53 am IST
A total of 173 candidates, including 15 females, are in the fray for the poll scheduled for today
Elections for the 60-member Manipur Assembly are taking place in two phases, that is, February 28 and March 5. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Elections for the 60-member Manipur Assembly are taking place in two phases, that is, February 28 and March 5. (Photo: PTI/File)

Imphal: As polling for the first phase of Manipur Assembly elections is underway, State Election Commission on Monday informed that the voter turnout touched 11.68 per cent in the state till 10 am.

Kangpokpi at 15.78 per cent and Bishnupur and Imphal West at 14.37 and 14.31 per cent respectively recorded the highest voter turnout so far, while Churachandpur with 4.97 per cent recorded the lowest.

 

A total of 38 Assembly constituencies spread across five districts, Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, and Kangpokpi are undergoing polling today.

Herein, Manipur Deputy Chief Miniter and National People's Party (NPP) candidate from Uripok, Yumnam Joykumar Singh cast his vote in Naoremthong Upper Primary School in Imphal.

Manipur PWD Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh and BJP candidate for Thongju Assembly seat took to Twitter to inform that he cast his vote.

"I have cast my vote, have you? Participate in the biggest festival of democracy and vote in large numbers to continue the path of development and progressive Manipur!" he said.

 

A total of 173 candidates, including 15 females, are in the fray for the poll.
Voting will continue till 4 pm. The voters who are COVID positive or are under quarantine will be allowed to vote at the last hour, between 3 pm to 4 pm.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh is contesting from his traditional home seat, Heingang constituency of Imphal East. Notably, the Chief Minister is seeking the fifth term in Manipur.

The BJP formed the government in Manipur in 2017 with the support of the National People's Party (NPP), Naga People's Front (NPF) and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). However, this time the BJP decided to go solo and is contesting all 60 seats alone.

 

The second phase of this 60-member Assembly will take place on March 5. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

The high-octane poll campaigning in Manipur came to an end on Saturday.

Elections for the 60-member Manipur Assembly are taking place in two phases, that is, February 28 and March 5. As many as 38 seats will go to the polls in the first phase while voting in 22 constituencies will take place in the second phase.

...
Tags: manipur elections, manipur assembly elections, manipur elections 2022
Location: India, Manipur, Imphal


Latest From Nation

On January 19, the suspension was extended till February 28. (Photo: AFP/File)

Scheduled international passenger flights suspended till further orders: DGCA

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan welcome Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, upon their arrival at the IGI Airport, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Operation Ganga: 5th flight with Indians from Ukraine lands in Delhi

Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, upon their arrival at the IGI Airport in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Ukraine crisis: PM Modi chairs meeting, four ministers to help in evacuating Indians

The United Nations Security Council meets at the UN Headquarters in New York City on February 27, 2022. (Andrea Renault/AFP / AFP)

India abstains on vote to call emergency UN General Assembly session on Ukraine



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Lakhimpur, Unnao go to polls today

Election officials look up a duty chart that shows their allotted polling stations on the eve of the fourth phase of polling for Uttar Pradesh state elections in Lucknow, India, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (AP Photo)

KCR plans a panel for national affairs

TRS president and Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo:Twitter@TelanganaCMO)

UP elections 2022 fifth phase: Over 21 per cent polling recorded till 11 am

Polling officials carry Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) and Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) at an election material distribution centre on the eve of the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections, in Allahabad. (Photo: AFP)

Tamil Nadu all set for polls today as major parties hurl charges at each other

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's son Udayanidhi Stalin during an election campaign for the upcoming local body polls, in Kumbakonam. (PTI Photo)

KCR’s Mumbai tour draws national attention

Telangana CM K.Chandrasekhar Rao with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray flashes the victory sign, during a press conference, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->