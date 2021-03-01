TPCC demands district-wise data on unemployed youth

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has asked Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to release the data of unemployed youth in the state.

He said that the unemployment rate has more than doubled ever since the TRS came to power in 2014. As per the latest figures, as many as 19,43,783 qualified educated youth have registered themselves with the TS Public Service Commission (TSPSC) alone. Further, there are over 10 lakh skilled/unskilled youth who are unemployed. This does not include lakhs of people who lost their jobs during the lockdown period, he said.

The Nalgonda MP said that the Chief Minister should release the district-wise figures of unemployed persons.

"The TRS has cheated nearly 30 lakh unemployed youth with the promise of giving unemployment allowance of `3,016 every month. Since minister K.T. Rama Rao has been giving an assurance that this promise will be fulfilled soon, he should ask his father to officially release the district-wise data with guidelines for giving the allowance," he demanded.

He said that the TRS leaders forget all their promises after winning elections but when they face any byelection, they repeat all those promises or make new ones and cite the model code of conduct as the reason for their non-implementation.

Similarly, he said that the BJP government at the Centre, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been cheating unemployed youth since 2014. He said the Prime Minister had promised to give two crore jobs every year. By now, they should have created 14 crore new jobs. Instead, more than 18 crore people lost their jobs due to the Centre’s wrong policies. Further, they were taking away lakhs of public sector jobs reserved for SCs, STs and BCs after selling PSUs to private companies, the TPCC chief said.

The Congress said that the BJP has no moral right to seek votes in Telangana as it had dropped the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) project. He said this project was sanctioned by the previous Congress-led UPA government to create over 50 lakh jobs in Hyderabad and neighbouring districts. Similarly, it did not establish the Railway Coach Factory in Kazipet, steel factory in Bayyaram and AIIMS in Bibi Nagar, which were all promised in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

He said that the BJP was trying to gain political strength by inciting hatred in the name of religion. It talks of Ram mandir in Ayodhya, but is silent on the damage being caused to the invaluable properties of Ram mandir in Bhadrachalam.

The Congress leader said that all unemployed youth, government employees and teachers, who have also been cheated by the state government, should vote in favour of Congress candidates Ramulu Naik and Chinna Reddy in the MLC elections to teach a fitting lesson to both TRS and BJP.