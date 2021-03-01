Nation Politics 28 Feb 2021 AP Elections: SEC li ...
Nation, Politics

AP Elections: SEC limits campaigners to just five for municipal polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 1, 2021, 10:17 am IST
Updated Mar 1, 2021, 10:17 am IST
Special teams constituted to curb distribution of alcohol and money to lure voters in the civic body polls
 State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar (L), Addl. DGP N Sanjeev. (DC Image)

VIJAYAWADA: State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has made it clear that no more than five persons will be allowed to campaign at a time in municipal elections being held all over the Andhra Pradesh. This is in view of threat posed by Covid-19 pandemic. Permission for campaigns or road shows will accordingly be given through a single window system.

The SEC further said special teams have been constituted to curb distribution of alcohol and money to lure voters in the civic body polls.

 

Responding to a question whether a second chance will be given to candidates who had been forced to withdraw their nominations, Ramesh Kumar said the election commission is reviewing the matter and orders will be issued soon. He announced that to make elections transparent, SEC has arranged a meeting with all political parties on Monday. He wished municipal elections too are held in a peaceful manner like the earlier panchayat polls.

Ramesh Kumar said a helpline is being set up to help voters. SEC has decided that only government staff will issue voter slips to electors by March 5. This is to prevent ward and village volunteers from canvassing for any political party while distributing voter slips in elections to urban local bodies.

 

Elections for 12 municipal corporations and 75 municipalities / nagar panchayats across the state are slated on March 10.

Tags: ap elections, state election commissioner, nimmagadda ramesh kumar, municipal elections
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


