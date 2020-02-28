BJP, Congress trade barbs over Rajdharma

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday hit back at Congress president Sonia Gandhi for reminding the Centre of its 'rajdharma', as it alleged that the communal violence in northeast Delhi was an outcome of “instigation” by opposition leaders.

The BJP's remarks came a day after the Congress leaders, led by Sonia Gandhi, met President Ram Nath Kovind and submitted a memorandum demanding resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for “abdication of duty” during the communal violence in northeast Delhi. She had also reminded the Centre for its 'rajdharma' and protecting the people from all faiths in the country.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said Shah was very proactive from the very first day of the violence to stop it.

Asked about controversial remarks made by the BJP leaders like Kapil Mishra and Pravesh Verma, Prasad said the party doesn't approve such statements.

“Sonia Gandhi, please don't preach us 'rajdharma'; your record is full of twists and turns,” Prasad said, while adding that NPR was started by the Congress-led regime.

“If Congress does something, it is good. But if we do the same thing, they provoke the people. What type of rajdharma is this?” he asked.

Referring to the Congress chief's remarks of “fight to finish” at a rally in Ramlila Maidan last year, Prasad asked whether such remarks do not constitute provocation.

The Union minister alleged that the Congress could stoop to any level for “vote-bank” politics, adding that it should act responsibly for maintaining peace and harmony in country.

He accused the Congress of changing its stand on granting citizenship to persecuted minorities in the neighbouring countries.

“For Congress, the party and the family comes before the country,” he alleged.