Nation Politics 28 Feb 2020 A Revanth Reddy writ ...
Nation, Politics

A Revanth Reddy writes letter to kcr on farmers’ plight

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 28, 2020, 2:36 am IST
Updated Feb 28, 2020, 2:36 am IST
The MP alleged that the government had “surrendered” before the private traders and was not purchasing the red gram at the centres.
A Revanth Reddy
 A Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: TS Congress working president and Lok Sabha MP A. Revanth Reddy has written an open letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on the problems being faced by red grams farmers. He alleged that the regulations were preventing farmers from selling their stock at the district purchase centres.

Mr Revanth Reddy said that the state government officials at the purchase centres were asking farmers to provide that they had cultivate the red gram. The government had failed to assess the extent and yield of red gram he said and alleged that the officials had sent false information to the Centre about the red gram productivity.

 

The MP alleged that the government had “surrendered” before the private traders and was not purchasing the red gram at the centres.

He asked where the Rythu Samanvaya Samiti coordinators in distritcts were when the farmers were protesting against the refusal to purchase red gram. He alleged that the samitis had failed to ensure minimum support price (MSP).

Mr Revanth Reddy expressed worry about the plight of farmers who are selling their produce for Rs 3,800 when the MSP was Rs 5,500. He demanded that the government conduct a review on the existing situation and purchase the red gram through the civil supplies department.

The MP said if the government failed to resolve the red gram issue, the Congress would will take out a programme, ‘Rythu Gosa.’

...
Tags: a. revanth reddy, chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

K.T. Jaleel

Kerala mulls law on campus politics

Kapil Mishra (Photo: ANI)

Kapil Mishra finds supporters within the party

The raids, conducted by 500 I-T officers and 200 Central paramilitary forces from Delhi, began at about 6am and were continuing early on Friday.

Income-tax’s swoop on businessmen, officers unsettle Chhattisgarh

The MH-60 helicopters can be employed for offensive and defensive roles including Anti-Submarine Warfare, Anti-Ship Strike, Low Intensity Maritime Operations, Search and Rescue, over the horizon Network Centric Opera-tions and Electronic Warfare. (Photo: AP)

India to get MH-60 copters in 2021: Indian Navy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

K Chandrasekhar Rao helps aged man get disability pension, 2BHK

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao interacting with Mohammed Salim on Thursday.

Trump's clamorous, carefully choreographed India welcome was about Asian geopolitics

US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for a

TRS failed to give 2BHKs: A Revanth Reddy

A Revanth Reddy

Elections to 55 Rajya Sabha seats on March 26: BJP, Cong strength set to diminish

Counting will be held on the evening of March 26, an hour after the conclusion of polls.

US meddles as India, China build their Asian bond

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump exchange greetings after their joint press statement, at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham