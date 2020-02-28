A Revanth Reddy writes letter to kcr on farmers’ plight

Hyderabad: TS Congress working president and Lok Sabha MP A. Revanth Reddy has written an open letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on the problems being faced by red grams farmers. He alleged that the regulations were preventing farmers from selling their stock at the district purchase centres.

Mr Revanth Reddy said that the state government officials at the purchase centres were asking farmers to provide that they had cultivate the red gram. The government had failed to assess the extent and yield of red gram he said and alleged that the officials had sent false information to the Centre about the red gram productivity.

The MP alleged that the government had “surrendered” before the private traders and was not purchasing the red gram at the centres.

He asked where the Rythu Samanvaya Samiti coordinators in distritcts were when the farmers were protesting against the refusal to purchase red gram. He alleged that the samitis had failed to ensure minimum support price (MSP).

Mr Revanth Reddy expressed worry about the plight of farmers who are selling their produce for Rs 3,800 when the MSP was Rs 5,500. He demanded that the government conduct a review on the existing situation and purchase the red gram through the civil supplies department.

The MP said if the government failed to resolve the red gram issue, the Congress would will take out a programme, ‘Rythu Gosa.’