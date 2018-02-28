2019 Lok Sabha polls: PM to meet BJP CMs, deputy CMs today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah will will address the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled state governments on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled state governments on Wednesday.

BJP president Amit Shah will also address the CMs and deputy CMs on matters related to the organisation.

Though it is a routine meeting that both Modi and Shah have been holding with the party’s CMs and deputy CMs since it came to power at the Centre in 2014, this meeting is coming at a time when key Assembly polls, including in three BJP-ruled states, are due this year. Even the Lok Sabha polls are just over a year away.

While the BJP leaders would be asked about the progress of various Central schemes and its pro-poor policies, the issue of simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha elections could come up at the meeting.

The Prime Minister has on several occasions emphasised the need for simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies and this was also highlighted by President Ram Nath Kovind in his address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told the media in Bhopal on Monday that the issue of simultaneous elections will be discussed at the CMs’ meeting as part of efforts to build a consensus on the issue.

Wednesday’s meeting could also see the party top brass taking up the flagship National Health Protection Scheme, which was announced in the Union Budget and is being termed as “Modicare”.