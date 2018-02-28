search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Asaduddin Owaisi writes to official for 3 bridges on Musi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 28, 2018, 1:24 am IST
Updated Feb 28, 2018, 1:24 am IST
The MP said the bridges would accommodate the hundreds of petty vendors.
Asaduddin Owaisi
 Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: Asaduddin Owaisi, the AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP, urged the principal secretary of the department of municipal administration and urban development (MAUD) to construct three bridges over the River Musi. 

In a letter addressed to the official, he said the AIMIM was demanding the construction of bridges as the Charminar Predestination Project (CPP) had been laun-ched. He said the bridges would accommodate the hundreds of petty vendors who were likely to lo-se their source of income because of the CPP.

 

“Without rehabilitating the poor vendors, the CPP cannot be completed successfully. The poor vendors are facing a lot of difficulty and inconvenience in conducting their business,” Mr Owaisi said in his letter. 

The MP suggested that two bridges should be constructed between the Afzalgunj Bridge and the Salarjung Bridge, and the third should be constructed near Osmania General Hospital.

Tags: asaduddin owaisi, river musi, maud
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




