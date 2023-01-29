  
Once reluctant, YSRC MLAs now busy with Gadapa Gadapaku

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Jan 29, 2023, 12:07 am IST
Updated Jan 29, 2023, 12:07 am IST
Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam mass contact programme. (Photo: Twitter: @NallapareddyR)
Vijayawada: The innovative Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam mass contact programme, a brainchild of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, is yielding good results. MLAs, who had once been reluctant to visit houses fearful of public ire, are now actively participating in the door-to-door programme.

Ruling party legislators have received nearly 26,000 complaints and requisitions during the GGMP in the 175 assembly constitutions. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed departments concerned to resolve the complaints swiftly, if necessary by completing works sought quickly.

MLAs are confident that they will be able to achieve Mission 175 – Election 2024, with YSRC emerging victorious from all the 175 assembly constituencies.

Gadapa Gadapaku had been launched on May 11, 2022. Initially, many legislators had been reluctant about going door to door, as people had started questioning them about their problems. Nearly five dozen legislators fared poorly in GGMP evaluations commissioned by the YSRC government.

With the Chief Minister warning and pulling them up, the reluctant MLAs started listening to problems of their constituents and began resolving them. This led to people making additional complaints and seeking various welfare programmes. The legislators responded positively, and this brought them closer to voters.

YSRC regional coordinator and Rajya Sabha MP Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy said Gadapa Gadapaku is the first of its kind mass contact programme by any political party in India. It involves MLAs themselves going to voters asking the latter about the amenities they are receiving and in case they have any problems. The legislators then resolve most of the problems. Ayodhya Rami Reddy maintained that GGMP will surely benefit YSRC in the 2024 elections.

Housing minister Jogi Ramesh admitted that initially MLAs never went to every voter’s house. But Jagan has made legislators climb every doorstep and knock every door, something that is creating new history. “Now, MLAs are habituated to walking from house to house and remaining with masses. This has increased their confidence in facing the forthcoming elections without fear,” the minister remarked.

YSRC MLAs say officials are uploading issues raised during GGMP, getting approval from government and are resolving the issues on priority basis. There is a dashboard that lets the Chief Minister know instantly the visits made by each MLA.

Officials said nearly 26,000 issues have been uploaded on the portal. Government has given permission to resolve 23,845 of these issues. Of them, 813 works have been completed and the rest are under progress.

Tags: gadapa gadapaku mana prabhutvam, mass contact programme, andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, gadapa gadapaku ysrc, rajya sabha mp, ayodhya rami reddy, housing minister jogi ramesh, dashboard, ap news, andhra pradesh news
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


